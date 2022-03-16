China State Council's verbal intervention has overshadowed the run-up to Wednesday's FOMC meeting. But even before that, US equity markets were finding a floor despite more hawkish Fed pricing. It's as if the market is fine expecting a hawkish FED profile over the next two years, as overly dovish forecasts could diminish credibility.
Having disappointed markets earlier in the week by not cutting interest rates, China's state economic policy apparatus is taking significant coordinated steps to support risk sentiment. These include State Council support for overseas listings, engaging with the US on ADRs, and perhaps most importantly, suggesting that regulation of its big tech firms will end soon. There are also promises to step-up support for the real estate sector.
These announcements don't mean much individually, but collectively, they suggest policymakers won't sit idle, and that asset prices will be supported directly or indirectly.
The positive impact on sentiment is best viewed through the lens of an extraordinary 18% rally in the Hang Seng Tech index at one point today.
The government's economic policies (however loose) matter less when there are multi-city lockdowns. However, supporting risk sentiment is something that the state apparatus controls, and that's precisely what they are doing.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears the 0.7300 level post-Fed’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades near the 0.7300 level after the US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, promised more action coming up, backed by solid Wall Street's gains. Australian employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040
EUR/USD bounced sharply after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech, as he promised more action to maintain inflation under control. The Fed delivered as expected a quarter-point rate hike, hinted at six more hikes this year. EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1040 price zone.
Gold rebounds sharply, shrugged-off Fed’s seven rate hikes announcement
Gold (XAU/USD) prices have rebounded sharply after recording March’s fresh low of around $1,895.00. The precious metal has witnessed significant bids after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.
Fed Quick Analysis: Dovish hike? Powell to push the dollar even higher with a big bazooka Premium
Hawkish now, more hawkish later? The Federal Reserve's dot-plot has shown only a total of seven rate hikes in 2022, below seven that bond markets see – a 25 bps move in every single meeting this year. One down, six more to go. That is moderately bullish for the dollar, and the limited reaction makes sense.