China has a domestic wobble.
US Non-Farm Payrolls rise.
This is going to be an interesting week.
US Non-farm Payrolls.
US Non-farm Payrolls improved, but are now stable in relatively normal pre-Covid territory. This is by no means any kind of continuation of the initial re-opening phase boom. The view here, remains that the US economy is either continuing to stall to near zero growth, or at best stabilising in the 1.5% to 2.5% GDP range.
China experienced a record trade surplus.
Which sounds good at first glance, exports actually may have peaked on a monthly basis with some softening seen. While imports fell sharply. Hence the higher trade surplus print. Imports are the real worry, as they hint at the level of real demand in the domestic economy.
We have been saying for sometime that China, like the USA, is experiencing moderating growth. Of course, China, the world's second largest and fastest growing economy, has a lot more room for error in terms of correction in GDP. Nevertheless, that we have simultaneous slow-downs in the world's two largest economies is not something to be easily brushed over.
We are all aware of Evergrande and other firms close to the edge, but these are not the problems. They are the weak link in the chain that cracks first, when the overall economy and the construction industry slow. The business management error has been to simply extrapolate the previous tremendous growth rates as China became a fully fledged capitalist styled economy, more laissez-faire in fact that the USA or Europe, into the future. This as a historic period of great significance, was never going to last forever.
We are currently witnessing, 'the end of the beginning' of the rise of China.
There is still much more to come, but at a less frenetic pace and with some shifting reassertion of government control over the private sector.
We may argue the pros and cons of this shift in policy, but there is no doubting China has been the great economic success story of the century. We have all, especially Australia, been the beneficiaries of the economic rise of China. I find it puzzling many in the west have enjoyed this globally contributing prosperity, while at the same time dis-allowing China the right to become a super-power?
The simple math of 24% of the world's population, always indicated China would become an equal super-power to the USA and Europe. Economically, diplomatically and militarily. I said as such in my e-book "Economic Horizon", and at APEC, Russia, a decade ago.
That some commentators in the west are alarmed today, is rather belated, and to be honest, completely un-realistic. At the same time, it is important, that with this newfound and appropriate level of influence, China act responsibly. We should certainly not be surprised at its greater global power footprint however. Which is permanent.
All of the geo-politics aside, the real question of the moment is just how much China will continue to slow? It may even be the case that we see China stabilise in the 3% to 5% GDP range over coming years. Well down from the 6% to 8% that had become the expectation in recent years. Should the USA motor on at around 1.5% to 2.5%, most likely, then we should all be expecting a less easy world in terms of global trade and overall prosperity for the remainder of the decade.
Australia's trade numbers collapsed last week and now further evidence of China slowing. While US stocks were strong yet again, the Australian market has continued to under-perform badly. This China news is not a good start to the week for down-under. Especially, as near 10% of the adult population of NSW and Victoria remain largely excluded by government from the economy and society.
China Trade Surplus.
China Exports.
China Imports.
