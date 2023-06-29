Share:

Dollar buying dries up.

Oil reserves get run down.

Good Day... And a Tub Thumpin' Thursday to one and all! My beloved Cardinals found yet another way to blow a game last night... when will the front office get it through their thick skulls that the pitching on this team is suspect at best.... I as a lifelong fan have a very difficult time with this team's inability to secure games.... The U.S Men's National Team won their game with St. Kitts/ Nevis last night in St. Louis... Frank Trotter, being a true sports fan attended both the baseball game, and the soccer game... Speaking of Frank... Battle Bank is still waiting on the FDIC to give them the greet light, but if you're interested in knowing when that might me, simply go to www.battlebank.com and enter your email address to go on the wait list, and that way you'll be sure to be alerted when they are ready to go live... Remember when EverBank sold to TIAA, and TIAA started TIAA Bank, and changed the name from EverBank to TIAA Bank? Well, TIAA Bank was sold to a group of investors that announced that they will change the name of TIAA Bank, to EverBank... obviously attempting to recapture the magic that the original EverBank had to generate deposits... I was the 5 Beatle for the original EverBank, and while I would like to wish them good luck, their roots lead to the people that showed me the door... So, there's that! Robert Palmer greets me this morning with his song: Sneakin' Sally Through the Alley.

Well, yesterday morning the overnight markets had pushed the dollar higher by 5 Index points in the BBDXY, and then in the U.S. session, the dollar never gained another inch/ or index point... But the damage was done... And the currencies suffered through the day trying to regain their momentum... Gold & Silver also tried to regain some momentum yesterday, but nothing came of it all... Gold, which was down $7 in the early trading yesterday, ended the day down $6.30 to close at $1,908.40.. And silver ended the day down 16-cents to close the day at $22.79.

I find it very interesting that the overnight markets Tuesday night into Wednesday, traded the dollar as if they were certain that the Fed Heads would hike rates 2 more times in 2023... But when the overnight markets turned the books over to the U.S. Market, the U.S. traders weren't so sure about 2 more rate hikes, and so they just maintained the rest of the day.

I guess the right hand doesn't tell the left hand what's going through their minds... In today's world of instant communication, I find that difficult to believe... Something else is going on here, and I'll do my best to try and find out just what it is.

Same with Gold & Silver, the early trading had the down sizeable amounts, only to see the two metals hold tough in the U.S. session... The price of Oil rose by $2 yesterday, and the reason for that, was... The Oil reserves, dropdown was greater than expected... So much for depleted demand for Oil, eh? And the 10-year Treasury hasn't seen any real movement in its yield this week... It ended the day trading with a 3.72% yield.

In the overnight markets last night... There was no follow through, or shenanigans with dollar buying last night, and we start today with the BBDXY trading flat to yesterday's close... Gold is up $3 to start the day, and Silver is up 3-cents, so as you can see, there's little going on, right now... China was in the news overnight, because for the first time in a month of Sundays, the Chinese set the renminbi fixing tighter... I think this was done to give the markets a warning, or alert them to the idea that the Peoples Bani of China (PBOC) is preparing to intervene and get the renminbi stroner.. They are not fans, at least they say this in public, of a weak currency... Especially, in this day and age.

It would be difficult at best for the Chinese to garner atention for the currency in their call for de-dollarization if the daily fixings were weak... So, they'll remedy that... just watch... I'm pretty sure, I've got ths direction right.

The price of Oil remained trading with a $69 handle overnight, and without major buyers (i.e. the Fed/ Cabal/ Cartel) the 10-year's yield is rising again and trades this morning at 3.80% With the onslaught of supply in Bonds, the only way the dealers are going to get investors to buy these bonds, is to make them attractive... And having them at a negative yield to inflation is not a selling point... I'm just saying.

The Pfennig letters this week have been quite wordy, and so for today's letter, I'll make it short-n-sweet... But please don't hole me to that, becuase if I run into something that needs to be discussed, all bets are off for short-n-sweet!

Well, did you see the news yesterday from the CBO? CBO stands for Congressional Budget Office, and they are non-partison group that looks at the the budget now, and what it could look like in the future... Let's listen it hear what they are saying about our debt; 'The U.S. debt is expected to soar to historic levels over the next 30 years, eventually reaching 181 percent of the country’s total economic output — even after Republicans drove a high-stakes standoff this spring to secure what they described as a major improvement in the nation’s fiscal health."

Remember that I told you a few weeks ago that the Debt Clock says that in 4 short year out debt will be $43 Trillion... Somehow I doubt we get to the 30 year period that the CBO talked about, and in fact I'm not sure we will get to the 4 years out, but if we do.... The next stop is 8 years, and our debt will be $55 Trillion... Now, let me see a show of hands that believe we'll make it 8 years without a financial system collapse? How many doubt we can make 4 years? We're already spending about the same in interest costs on the debt, as we spend on Defense... I don't have to tell you that what we spend on Defense is very large amouts! For those of you keeping score at home, the Budget for Defense spending in 2022 was $766 Billion... But we spent $877 Billion... Good old deficit spending at its best.

So... we're playing with fire here folks, and you know what your mother told you when you were young about playing with fire... you get burned! And is there anyone in Congress, the Treasury, the Fed/ Cabal/ Cartel worried about this? Not that I know of... It's a shame, the way you deficit spend, it's a shame the way it hurts me... It's a shame... And when the Gov't comes for you money in the bank to pay their bills, you'll say, "Gee, I should have listened to Chuck, and bought Gold & Silver..."

Ok onto something else, but circling back on the debt... The Green Deal is responsible for a large piece of our deficit spending.... Did you hear that Sweden dumped their plans to go Green? During Covid, we should have followed the Swedish version of how to deal with it, and now we should follow the Swedes in dumping the Green Deal... I find it amazing that people still think the Gov't can control the temperature... That's mother nature's job, and I don't believe she is going to be happy that a gov't is trying to take her job, even if she knows that they can not be successful!

Oh, and speaking of the Green Deal, June 23rd we were supposed to all be dead...Remember when Greta Thunberg, said that in 5 years the Earth would cease to exist, and on June 23rd that was the 5 year mark... But guess what Greta, We're all still here, and there's no sign that the world is coming to an end because of Climate change.

And remember when I told you about all the new IRS Agents that were being brought on, and the wide ranging rules they will be following to intimidate citizens, all these agents will carry guns... Not so fast there Tim! Here's a headline that has a nice ring to it for me...US Senator introduces bill to disarm, demilitarize the IRS: ‘Any further weaponization of this federal agency against hardworking Americans and small businesses is a grave concern’".

Now, unless the elites see this as something they can support, this bill has a snowball's chance in hell of getting to a vote... I'm just saying.

The U.S. Data Cupboard today has the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, which the previous week hit a mark for claims that hadn't been seen since Oct 2020... And then it was falling, while now it is rising... We'll also see a revision to 1st QTR GDP... It's so long ago now (the 1st QTR) that I personally don't care what the number is, it's irreverent at this point.

Tomorrow's Cupboard will have Personal Income and Personal Spending... These data prints are always interesting in that we get to see how consumers are doing.

To recap... The dollar's move yesterday came all in the overnight trading, and nothing in the U.S. session. Gold & Silver never found a bid yesterday, but didn't move either way as the day went on, after starting out in the red... Chuck gives us an update from the CBO and the Debt Clock on how the U.S. is doing with its deficit spending/ Debt... And Chuck reminds us that according to Greta Thunberg, we should all be dead by now... Good thing she was wrong!

For What it's Worth... Longtime reader, Bob, sent me this, and it automatically qualified for the FWIS article today... This is about how Congress is fretting about the de-dollarization that's going on right now.

Here's your snippet: "The US Congress held a hearing to discuss the growing international movement toward de-dollarization.

Numerous lawmakers expressed concern over what they referred to as growing “threats” to the “supremacy” of the dollar, warning that China and Russia are challenging the US-dominated international financial system.

Economists invited to testify in the session cautioned that Washington’s aggressive imposition of unilateral sanctions has backfired, weakening dollar dominance by encouraging targeted countries to develop new, alternative financial institutions.

Titled “Dollar Dominance: Preserving the U.S. Dollar’s Status as the Global Reserve Currency”, the June 7 hearing was organized by the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee’s Subcommittee on National Security, Illicit Finance, and International Financial Institutions.

The tone of the two-hour event was deeply schizophrenic. Speakers would triumphantly argue that the dollar remained unbeatable, that its hegemony was inevitable and natural, before a few minutes later complaining that foreign adversaries are conspiring to undermine it."

Chuck again... yes, if you read the article, you'll find that most of it is about how the lawmakers all thought that the dollar's role as the reserve currency will never be in doubt... But then they say that the dollar is being undermined...

Market Prices 6/29/2023: American Style: A$ 6634, kiwi .6096, C$ .7541, euro 1.0935, sterling 1.2680, Swiss $1.1173, European Style: rand 18.7093, krone 10.7544, SEK 10.8094, forint 339.70, zloty 4.0652, koruna 21.6691, RUB 87.26, yen 144.28, sing 1.3522, HKD 7.8364, INR 82.05, China 7.2353, peso 17.08, BRL 4.8327, BBDXY 1,233.16, Dollar Index 102.83, Oil $69.49, 10-year 3.80%, Silver $22.83, Platinum $908.00, Palladium $1,234.00, Copper $3.70, and Gold... $1,911.79.

That's it for today... Well, it's supposed to get to 100 degrees today here... I remember as a kid, we had a heatwave that lasted 10 days and it was over 100 every day! Central Air conditioning wasn't something we could afford, instead we had 1 window unit, and my mom would close off the room and not allow us in that room until bed time... Ahh, the good old days, eh? Well, the U.S. Men's National team won their game last night 6-0... I sometimes wonder why the U.S. has to play these games against these tiny countries? Well, day 3 of being alone, was much like the previous 2 days... Things are quiet here during the day, that's for sure! I started my week off chemo on Tuesday, and it'll be Sunday before I can taste food again, and not be tired all the time... Next Monday there will be no Pfennig, as I will be reporting to the hospital for an oncologist appt. So, that gives me 5 days off! So, mark your calendars accordingly for Monday... Tuesday will be the 4th of July, our country's Independence Day! I told you all about my dad on July 4 previously, so I won't bore you with that again... So go out and celebrate, but be careful out there... Robin Trower takes us to the finish line today with his song: Bridge of Sighs... I hope you have a Tub Thumpin' Thursday today, and a Fantastico Friday tomorrow, and a wonderful holiday weekend... And don't forget to Be Good To Yourself!