China’s GDP is expected to be 6.2% year over year in the 2 nd quarter, the lowest since the reforms of Deng Xiaoping began in 1979

Growth has declined from 6.8% in the first quarter of 2018, coincident with the US trade dispute

Manufacturing PMI in contraction for the second month

The Chinese National Bureau of Statistics will issue second quarter GDP at 10:00 CST, 2:00 GMT July 15, 22:00 EDT July 14.

Forecast

The expansion of China’s annual gross domestic product will drop to 6.2% in the 2ndquarter according to the consensus estimate of economists surveyed by Reuters, from 6.4% in the prior three months. On the quarter expansion is expected to be 1.5% up from 1.4% in the first quarter.

China Statistics: Ordered consistency

China’s economic growth has been descending steadily since achieving 8.1% in the final quarter of 2012 following the plunge and recovery of the financial crisis. The government’s former 8% lower limit of acceptable expansion has been abandoned as international competition, the increasing scarcity of large high growth projects and the cooling of the global economy are felt on the mainland.

In the past six years the decline in annual GDP has been relentless but orderly. From 7.825% in 2012, growth dropped to 7.775% in 2013, 7.3% in 2014, 6.925% in 2015, and 6.725% in 2016. In 2017 growth rose slightly to 6.75% then resumed its decrease, 6.6% in 2018 and 6.4% in the first quarter of this year.

Reuters

There is nothing random about these statistics. They have the hallmarks of China’s central planning and the natural desire of the bureaucracy to fulfill the mandates of the party in Beijing.

Manufacturing PMI

The purchasing managers’ index from the National Bureau of Statistics confirms the decline in China’s manufacturing sector. In the past eight months five the readings have been below 50. The drop since the May 2018 score of 51.9 has been steep and sustained and is due primarily to the trade dispute with the United States.

Reuters

Gross Domestic Product: The party is watching

The party rulers in Beijing take economic growth seriously. It is the country’s premier statistic and the chief measure of the success of their rule. It is the proof that the party has brought prosperity to the Chinese people.

The political authorities in Beijing announce the GDP goals for the economy at the beginning of the year. Given the inherent incentives in the Chinese system and the many occasions for adjustment in such a centralized bureaucratic reporting trail, it is no surprise that the actual statistics are never far from their goal. The inelegant term for this natural tendency is goal seeking. The Chinese are champions.

The China Watchers

There has been remarkable accuracy in the market forecasts for Chinese GDP. In the last five years the consensus estimate for the quarterly annual growth as surveyed by Reuters has not missed by more than 0.1%. That is not just unusual, in economic forecasting it is unheard of. It bears repeating. In the last five years, 21 quarters, the consensus market judgement has never been off by more than 0.1%.

Shall we assume that the economists studying China are especially astute? After a fashion, yes. They are knowledgeable observers. They know that the official figures, particularly for GDP, will not vary far from the government’s official prediction.

China’s second quarter GDP will not surprise. The odds are very high that GDP will be no more than 0.1% from the 6.2% consensus forecast. China’s bureaucrats and local leaders have a long and unblemished record of meeting the economic goals of Beijing.

The suspicion with Chinese statistics, particularly when they are running down, is that given the incentives and options for performance adjustment built into the system, the actual situation of the economy is by degrees worse than the official reports.