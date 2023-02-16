Share:

Notes/Observations

- Emerging market central banks saw Indonesia Central Bank (BI) pause for the first time in the current tightening cycle, while Philippines Central Bank (BSP) hiked by 50bps as expected.

- China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) unveiled sanctions against Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, in relation to Taiwan arms sales amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Fines amount to double the weapons contracts values.

- ECB's Panetta stated that small rate hikes can ensure better calibration and moving very fast would be unwise; Seemingly pushing for a lower hike than the 50bps currently priced in for Mar at the moment; Accordingly, ECB released monthly economic bulletin which reiterated MPC default stance of 50bps in Mar.

- Asia closed mostly higher with KOSPI outperforming at +2.0%. EU indices are +0.1-1.0%. US futures are flat. Gold +0.1%, DXY -0.2%; Commodity: Brent -0.4%, WTI -0.3%, TTF +4.5%; Crypto: BTC +11.2%, ETH +8.9%.

- US pre-market earnings expected from: ARCH, CVE, ETR, H, HAS, HSIC, KBR, RS, SQ, VC.

Asia

- Japan Jan Trade Balance: -¥3.5T v -¥3.796Te;Exports Y/Y: +3.5% v -1.7%e; Imports Y/Y: 17.8% v 20.6%e.

- Japan Dec Core Machine Orders M/M: 1.6% v 2.8%e; Y/Y: -6.6% v -6.1%e.

- Australia Feb Consumer Inflation Expectation Survey: 5.1% v 5.6% prior.

- Australia Jan Employment Change: +11.5K v +20.0Ke; Unemployment Rate: 3.7% v 3.5%e.

Taiwan

- US State Dept: US hoped that China would not use planned Congressional delegation visit to Taiwan as a pretext for military action.

Europe

- ECB chief Lagarde stated that high inflation continued to have a large impact, committed to bring inflation back to 2% target.

Americas

- Congressional Budget Office (CBO) noted that US 2023 budget deficit at $1.4T; Deficits to average $2.0T annually over 2024-33.

- White House said to consider nominating Chicago Fed Pres Austan Goolsbee as new Fed Vice Chair to replace Brainard as she becomes White House economic advisor.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.51% at 466.74, FTSE +0.24% at 8,017.13, DAX +0.49% at 15,581.65, CAC-40 +0.93% at 7,368.93, IBEX-35 +0.46% at 9,337.62, FTSE MIB +0.86% at 27,771.00, SMI +0.08% at 11,281.40, S&P 500 Futures -0.03%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices traded in the green through the early part of the session; sectors leading the way higher include telecom and financials; lagging sectors include real estate and health care; Atos confirms receipt of offer from Airbus for stake in Evidian unit; Faurecia in negotiations to sell part of unit to Cummins; Devro receives superior offer from Saria Nederland; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Southern Company, Applied Materials, Imerys, Snap and Hasbro.

Equities

- Consumer staples: Nestle [NESN.CH] -1.0% (reports FY22), Heineken [HEIA.NL] -1.5% (notes FEMSA’s intention to divest all its shareholding in Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V.), Pernod Ricard [RI.FR] +4.5% (reports H1, announces €300M buyback).

- Technologies: Atos [ATO.FR] +7.0% (confirms receipt of offer from Airbus for strategic agreement).

- Financials: Commerzbank [CBK.DE] +8.0% (reports Q4 - plans €122M buyback).

- Healthcare: Indivior [INDV.UK] -11.0% (earnings), Ipsen [IPN.FR] +2.5% (analyst action - raised to equal weight at Morgan Stanley), Synlab [SYAB.DE] -3.5% (analyst action - cut to hold at Jefferies).

- Industrials: Airbus [AIR.FR] +2.5% (reports Q4 - guides FY23), Renault [RNO.FR] -1.5% (reports FY22), Schneider Electric [SU.FR] +1.0% (earnings), JOST Werke [JST.DE] +1.0% (reports FY22).

- Materials: Koninklijke DSM [DSM.NL] +3.5% (earnings), Umicore [UMI.BE] -1.5% (earnings).

- Telecom: Orange SA [ORA.FR] +5.0% (reports Q4 - provides 2025 strategic plan).

Speakers

- ECB Economic Bulletin reiterated that Governing Council to stay the course in raising interest rates significantly at a steady pace and in keeping them at levels that were sufficiently restrictive.

- ECB’s Panetti (Italy) reiterated stance that should not unconditionally commit to future policy moves. Believed that small rate hikes could ensure better calibration Headline inflation might fall below 3% towards end of the year. Core inflation could not turn on a dime but would eventually follow headline movements.

- Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Jansson reiterated view that was important to get inflation down.

- Poland Central Bank's Tyrowicz stressed that the MPC needed higher interest rates as current policy stance was not restrictive enough given strong momentum in core inflation.

- Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruling on FX-loan repayments was said to be against the banks. Opinion noted that banks may not demand renumeration for use of capital in contracts rendered invalid.

- Russia Central Bank (CBR) Gov Nabiullina stated that saw no opportunity to drastically liberalize capital controls. To maintain controls that were important for financial stability.

- Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Policy Statement noted that the baseline inflation forecast had shifted higher but added that average inflation could return to with target band in 2024.

- Philippines Central Bank Staff Projections raised the 2023 CPI forecast from 4.5% to 6.1% and also raised the 2024 CPI forecast from 2.8% to 3.1% (below target).

- Philippines Central Bank Gov Medalla post rate decision press conference noted that more rate hikes were possible and needed to have a very vigilant stance. Policy rate was not restrictive and could pause in H1.

- Indonesia Central Bank Policy Statement noted that bank rates were still conducive to recovery. IDR currency (Rupiah) appreciation had been better than forecast with its strengthening due to fundamentals. Stronger IDR currency to help ease CPI further and confident that headline CPI would return to target in H2. To continue coordination with govt to ensure inflation continues to slow.

- India Finance Ministry official noted that it had no plans for FX-denominated sovereign bond.

- Japan Banking Lobby Group Head: Expect BOJ to steer an exit from monetary easing at some point. Adjustment could increase volatility in financial markets.

- BOJ to conduct market operations for three ‘on-the-run’ 10-year JGB bonds.

- China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) unveiled sanctions against US companies related to Taiwan arm sales. List included Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD steady and holding onto its post CPI gains as more US data soothed any concerns over a possible near-term recession for the country. Some geo-political tensions reverberate as well aiding the greenback.

- EUR/USD at 1.0705.

- USD/JPY at 133.80.

- GMP/USD at 1.2065.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Jan Unemployment Rate: 3.6% v 3.5% prior.

- (PH) Philippines Central Bank (BSP) raised the Overnight Borrowing Rate by 50bps to 6.00% (as expected).

- (ID) Indonesia Central Bank (BI) left the 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate unchanged at 5.75% (as expected) for its 1st pause in the current tightening cycle.

- (HK) Hong Kong Jan Unemployment Rate: 3.4% v 3.4%e.

- (IT) Italy Dec Total Trade Balance: €1.0B v +€1.4B prior; Trade Balance EU: €2.9B v -€0.4B prior.

- (ES) Spain Dec Trade Balance: -€4.5B v -€3.3B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) opened its book to sell EUR-denominated 30-year BTP bond; guidance seen +16bps to BTP.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €5.982B vs. €5.5-6.5B indicated range in 2027, 2029 and 2032 bonds.

- Sold €1.351B in 0.80% July 2027 SPGB bond; Avg Yield: 3.069% v 2.345% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.97x v 1.51x prior.

- Sold €2.600B in 0.80% July 2029 SPGB bond; Avg Yield: 3.206% v 2.889% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.76x v 2.19x prior.

- Sold €2.031B in 2.55% Oct 2032 SPGB bond, Avg Yield: 3.399% v 3.306% prior, bid-to-cover: 1.83x v 2.12x prior.

- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) sold total €11.426B vs. €10.0-11.5B indicated range in 2026, 2028, 2030 bonds.

- Sold €4.625B in new 2.50% 2026 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.82%, bid-to-cover: 2.30x.

- Sold €4.256B in 0.75% Feb 2028 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.76% v 2.32% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.17x v 2.28x prior.

- Sold €2.545B in 2.50% May 2030 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.73% v 1.12% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.32x v 2.12x prior.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 12-month Bills.

- 05:50 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €1.25-1.75B in inflation-linked 2029, 2032 and 2039 bonds (Oatei).

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Q4 Advance GDP (1st of 3 readings): 2.5%e v 1.9% prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jan CPI M/M: No est v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v 8.2% prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jan CPI EU Harmonized (final) M/M: No est v -0.3% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 7.7% prelim.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON500M in 12-month bills.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON500M in 4.75% Oct 2034 Bonds.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Dec Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: +0.1%e v -0.6% prior; Y/Y: 1.4%e v 1.7% prior.

- 08:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Feb 10th: No est v $601.1B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (DE) ECB’s Nagel (Germany).

- 08:30 (US) Jan Housing Starts: 1.355Me v 1.38M prior; Building Permits: 1.350Me v 1.337M prior (revised from 1.330M).

- 08:30 (US) Feb Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook: -7.5e v -8.9 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Feb New York Fed Services Business Activity: No est v -21.4 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jan PPI Final Demand M/M: 0.4%e v -0.4% prior (revised from -0.5%); Y/Y: 5.4%e v 6.2% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jan PPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.3%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 4.9%e v 5.5% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jan PPI (ex-food/energy/trade) M/M: 0.2%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 4.0%e v 4.6% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 200Ke v 196K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.69Me v 1.688M prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 08:45 (US) Fed’s Mester at event.

- 10:00 (IE) ECB’s Lane (Ireland, chief economist).

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 30-Year TIPS.

- 13:30 (US) Fed’s Bullard on economy and monetary policy.

- 13:30 (ES) ECB’s De Guindos (Spain).

- 16:00 (US) Fed’s Cook.

- 17:30 (AU) RBA Gov Lowe gives testimony in Parliament.

- 18:15 (US) Fed’s Mester.

- 19:30 (SG) Singapore Jan Non-oil Domestic Exports M/M: -0.7%e v -3.3% prior; Y/Y: -21.7%e v -20.6% prior; Electronic Exports Y/Y: No est v -17.9% prior.

- 21:30 (TH) Thailand Q4 GDP Q/Q: 0.6%e v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: 3.6%e v 4.5% prior; Overall 2022 GDP Y/Y: 3.2%e v 1.6% prior.

- 21:30 (KR) South Korea to sell KRW400B in 50-Year Bonds.

- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.