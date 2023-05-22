Share:

EU mid-market update: China sanctions Micron and Russia takes Bakhmut in response to G7; Waiting for news on US debt ceiling.

Notes/observations

- Two main macro stories in focus: US debt ceiling and US/China tension.

- On US and China, following G7's harsh critique of China over the weekend, Biden made a prediction that relations would thaw between the two superpowers. A few hours later, China issued a ban on chip-maker Micron from Chinese infrastructure. Global chip manufacturers are volatile in trading following the announcement.

- Tensions also remain domestically, between Republicans and Democrats over the debt ceiling. Debate continues. Next meeting planned for later today. Biden threatened to use 14th amendment to prevent a default, which states 'validity of public debt shall not be questioned'. Yellen reiterated June 1st as a hard deadline, but Goldman Sachs analysts believe there is another 8-9 days after that.

- Expecting a substantial amount of ECB speakers for the rest of session; Over the weekend, ECB Chief Lagarde reiterated council was not done with rate hikes. Across the Atlantic, a different story after dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell on Fri referred to credit stress being a consideration for lower rates. CME futures price an 87% for a Fed pause at the June meeting, up from 80% a week ago.

- In Europe, mixed reports on whether Russia has taken the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine. Zelenskiy admits Russian troops are inside but refutes total takeover. The advance of the Russia frontline represents a setback for the West ahead of the 'Spring' offensive.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng out-performing at +1.2%. EU indices are -0.2% to +0.9%. US futures are flat. Gold +0.2%, DXY -0.1%; Commodity: Brent -0.1%, WTI -0.1%, TTF -3.1%; Crypto: BTC -0.9%, ETH -0.1%.

Asia

- China PBoC left both 1-year and 5-Year Loan Prime Rate LPR setting unchanged at 3.65% and 4.30% respectively (as expected).

- China's Cyberspace Regulator (CAC) banned Micron chips [MU] from key information infrastructure in China; Says Micron's products had "serious network security problems.".

Europe

- Greece PM Mitsotakis (New Democracy) led exit polls following general elections, but 2nd election round likely needed as soon ((*Note: Hedge fund said to have increased bets against Greek govt debt to highest levels since 2014 on political worries about possible political paralysis after this weekend’s election).

- UK May Rightmove House Prices M/M: 1.8% v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 1.5% v 1.7%.

- S&P raised Ireland sovereign to AA from AA- (1st upgrade since 2019); outlook stable.

- Moody’s affirms Portugal sovereign rating at BAA2, revised outlook to positive from stable.

Debt ceiling talks

- President Biden and House Majority Leader McCarthy to meet on Monday afternoon (May 22nd).

- House Majority Lead.er McCarthy to (R-CA) spoke with President Biden and noted that the President’s position had shifted. Believed Biden wanted a default than a deal. Saw some areas of common ground

Americas

- Fed Chair Powell noted that rates might not need to rise as high given credit stress. High inflation posed significant hardship with many experiencing high inflation for first time in their lives. Price stability was the foundation of a strong economy.

- Fed’s Kashkari (voter) noted that he was open to the idea that we could move a little bit more slowly from here, but also could support holding rates steady at June 14th's meeting.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.21% at 469.83, FTSE +0.30% at 7,780.00, DAX -0.08% at 16,261.95, CAC-40 -0.06% at 7,487.44, IBEX-35 +0.72% at 9,318.52, FTSE MIB -0.23% at 27,458.00, SMI -0.10% at 11,559.20, S&P 500 Futures +0.01%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices open generally lower but bounced back over the first hours of the session to trade mixed; better performing sectors include consumer discretionary and telecom; sectors trending into the red include financials and energy; reportedly Restaurant Group holder TMR Capital is urging for a breakup of the company; corporate events expected in the upcoming US session include earnings from Zoom, Ford CMD and JPMorgan investor day.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Ryanair [RIE.IE] -2.0% (earnings; outlook).

- Financials: Natwest Group [NWG.UK] +1.0% (UK govt sells ~ £1.26B in Natwest shares in off-market transaction to be settled on May 24th).

- Healthcare: Dechra Pharmaceuticals [DPH.UK] -7.0% (Cuts guidance due to challenging trading environment).

- Industrials: Maersk [MAERSK.DK] +1.0% (market update), Rolls-Royce [RR.UK] +1.0% (partnership with Nvidia), Uponor [UPONOR.FI] +1.5% (receives increased offer), Brenntag [BNR.DE] -1.5% (analyst action - cut to underweight at Barclays).

- Technology: ASML [ASML.NL] -1.0% (China bans Micron chips from key information infrastructure in China), Sartorius [SRT.DE] -4.0% (analyst action - cut to equal weight at Morgan Stanley).

Speakers

- India Central Bank (RBI) Gov Das noted that the FX rate had remained stable.

- India Fin Min Sitharaman stated that saw downside risks to growth and upside risks to inflation. Expected food prices to come down in coming months.

- China Foreign Min spokesperson Mao Ning commented that the Micron review was necessary for national security reasons; Noted that the US has asked for talks but also imposes sanctions and lacks sincerity; No information on potential Biden-Xi meeting.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was relatively steady in quiet trade with focus on US debt ceiling talks. Session was quiet in terms of data and speakers. Dealers noted a dovish tone from Fed officials regarding the upcoming Jun meeting.

- EUR/USD holding above the 1.08 level.

- GBP/USD in the mid-1.24 area with focus on Wed UK CPI data.

- USD/JPY stable at 137.80.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands May Consumer Confidence: -38 v -37 prior.

- (DK) Denmark May Consumer Confidence: -15.1 v -18.2 prior.

- (CH) Swiss Q1 Industrial Output Y/Y: 3.4% v 5.9% prior; Industry & Construction Output Y/Y: 2.9% v 3.9% prior.

- (CH) Swiss Apr M3 Money Supply Y/Y: -0.3% v -0.6% prior.

- (TR) Turkey May Consumer Confidence: 91.1 v 87.5 prior.

- (MY) Malaysia mid-May Foreign Reserves: $114.7B v $114.4B prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Apr Unemployment Rate: 3.6% v 3.6% prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Apr Export Orders Y/Y: -18.1% v -13.5%e.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 515.7B v 520.1B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 504.5B v 507.1B prior.

- (PL) Poland Apr Sold Industrial Output M/M: -14.8% v -12.4%e; Y/Y: -6.4% v -4.3%e.

- (PL) Poland Apr Employment M/M: +0.1% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: 0.4% v 0.3%e.

- (PL) Poland Apr Average Gross Wages M/M: -1.0% v -1.0%e; Y/Y: 12.1% v 12.1%e.

- (PL) Poland Apr PPI M/M: -14.8% v -12.4%e; Y/Y: -6.4% v -4.3%e.

- (HK) Hong Kong Apr CPI Composite Y/Y: 2.1% v 2.0%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Mar Construction Output M/M: % v 2.3% prior; Y/Y: % v 2.3% prior.

- (BE) Belgium May Consumer Confidence: # v -6 prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (NO) Norway sold NOK2.0B vs. NOK2.0B indicated in 6-month bills; Avg Yield: 3.69% v 3.43% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.90x v 2.99x prior.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 ((DE) Germany to sell €3.0B in 6-month BuBills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of upcoming I/L bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Apr PPI M/M: No est v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: No est v 1.5% prior.

- 06:00 (EU) European Union to sell combined €5.0B in 2028 and 2034 NGEN bonds.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell combined ILS1.3B in 2026, 2029, 2031, 2032 and 2051 bonds.

- 06:00 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) canceled planned auction.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON500M in 7.2% 2027 Bonds.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IS) Iceland to sell 3-month and 6-month Bills.

- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 07:30 (AT) ECB's Holzmann (Austria).

- 07:30 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Dep Gov Floden:

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 08:30 (US) Fed's Bullard on US Economy and Monetary Policy.

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €5.4-6.6B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- Sells €B vs. €2.7B indicated in 3-month bills; Avg Yield: % v 3.121% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 3.05x prior.

- Sells €B vs. €1.8B indicated in 6-month bills; Avg Yield: % v %3.214 prior; bid-to-cover: x v 2.77x prior.

- Sells €B vs. €2.1B indicated in 12-month bills; Avg Yield: % v 3.249% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 3.54x prior.

- 09:00 (IL) Israel Central Bank (BOI) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Base Rate by 25bps to 4.75%.

- 10:00 (EU) Euro Zone May Advance Consumer Confidence: -16.8e v -17.5 prior.

- 10:15 (IE) ECB's Lane (Ireland, chief economist).

- 10:15 (FR) ECB's Villeroy (France).

- 11:05 (US) Fed’s Bostic and Barkin.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- (MX) Mexico Banamex Survey of Economists.

- (AR) Argentina Apr Budget Balance (ARS): No est v -257.9B prior.

- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea May Consumer Confidence: No est v 95.1 prior.

- 18:00 (NZ) New Zealand Apr ANZ Heavy Truckometer M/M: No est v 2.7% prior.

- 19:00 (AU) Australia May Preliminary PMI Manufacturing: No est v 48.0 prior; PMI Services: No est v 53.7 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 53.0 prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Weekly ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: No est v -1.8% prior.

- 20:30 (JP) Japan May Preliminary PMI Manufacturing: No est v 49.5 prior; PMI Services: No est v 55.4 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 52.9 prior.

- 22:30 (KR) South Korea to sell KRW1.1T in 20-year Bonds.

- 23:00 (KR) South Korea Q1 Household Credit (KRW): No est v 1.867T prior.

- 23:00 (ID) Indonesia Q1 Current Account: $2.4Be v $4.3B prior.

- 23:00 (TH) Thailand Central Bank to sell THB60B in 3-month bills.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 10-Year Linker JGB Bonds.