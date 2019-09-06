Risk-on sentiment continues to triumph, lifting stocks and bond yields, while punishing metals and the yen. Today's announcement from China cutting banks reserve requirement ratio for the 7th time since 2018 and Thursday's revelations from China that top-level US-China trade meetings will resume in October are helping to fuel risk appetite ahead of US and Canada jobs and Fed Chair Powell speech. There are three Premium trades currently in progress.
The People's Bank of China announced today it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50 bps, with an additional 100 bps cut for qualified city commercial banks. The magnitude of the rate cut was larger than most analysts had expected and the 900 bn yuan released is the largest stimulus in the current easing cycle.
The S&P 500 broke out of its box to the best levels in a month at 2985 (DOW30 to 26830) after the US and China agreed to face-to-face talks in early October.
A few things stood out from this rally. One was that Treasury yields climbed alongside stocks. Many times last month it was stocks moving higher alone. Cyclical stocks are also accelerating their gains, even European automakers--the biggest victim of the trade war. Yen crosses made similar breaks with AUD/JPY and USD/JPY both rising to a one-month high. Commodity markets reversed recent moves as gold sank more than $30 to $1518 and oil touched a one-month high.
On the fundamental side there were some notable differences as well. A Chinese MOFCOM spokesman highlighted that both sides would strive for 'substantial progress' at the talks, which is not a term that has been used before. State mouthpiece Hu Xijin also noted a higher possibility of a breakthough.
The lengthy timeline is also a notable development. I leaves a catalyst for bulls in place but also gives central banks a reason to be less aggressive until there is a resolution.
In terms of economic data, the US showed some improvement as ADP employment rose to a four-month high of +195K compared to 148K expected while the ISM non-manufacturing index was at 56.4 compared to 54.0 consensus.
Fundamentals will remain in focus on Friday with US and Canadian jobs reports both due. Non-farm payrolls are forecast at +160K. Note however that the report has missed the consensus 77% of the time in September over the past 22 years. While APD was strong, the employment component of the ISM services survey was weak. Powell's speech is at 12:30 Eastern, 17:30 London.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks up after US Non-Farm Payrolls, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD has moved up after the US Non-Farm Payrolls missed with 130K, but wages beat with 3.2% YoY. Earlier, German German industrial production disappointed. Fed Chair Powell's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD clings 1.2300 as UK opposition parties reject new elections
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2300 as opposition parties vow to prevent a no-deal Brexit before agreeing to elections. The House of Lords is set to approve bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit today.
USD/JPY: stuck at 107.00 ahead of US employment data
Markets on pause ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report. Risk-on persists, although Fed’s Powell is set to speak before the week ends. USD/JPY about to challenge critical resistance at 107.45.
NFP Quick Analysis: Americans get a big raise – USD may follow
The US reported an increase of 130K jobs in August and wage growth up 0.4% MoM. Upbeat wage rises encourage the Fed, which may see inflationary pressure. A small rate cut is already priced in, and the dollar has room to rise.
Gold climbs above $1,520 after disappointing NFP reading weighs on USD
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $30 on Thursday and extended slide to a fresh two-week low of $1,502 earlier today pressured by the upbeat market sentiment.