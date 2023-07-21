CNY & AUD: US dollar weakens as China resists CNY weakness
Today, we received further signals from Chinese authorities indicating their resistance to continued depreciation of the Chinese Yuan (CNY) and the broader depreciation of the US Dollar. These signals may be prompting more aggressive measures to ensure stability of the CNY against the Trade-Weighted Index (TWI). The People's Bank of China (PBoC) set the fixing reference for the CNY at 7.1466, significantly higher than the market's estimate of 7.2146, marking the widest divergence since last November. As a result, the announcement had an immediate impact on the US Dollar, causing a modest drop in the DXY index.
In an additional effort to reduce demand for the US Dollar, authorities announced an increase in the allowance for companies and financial institutions to borrow from abroad. Furthermore, both the Communist party and the government issued a joint statement vowing to improve corporate confidence by treating private companies equally to state-owned enterprises. While the statement lacked detailed plans, it could signal a shift towards reduced interference in the private sector, potentially boosting sentiment in the long run.
Among the G10 currencies, the Australian Dollar (AUD) stands out as the top performer today, although its correlation with the Chinese Yuan (CNY) has weakened. Additionally, positive jobs data release led to a notable increase in short-term yields, with the 2-year government bond yield rising by 12 basis points. The data revealed a significant increase of 32.6k in employment in June, more than double the market consensus, following a large increase of 76.5k in May.
The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to maintain rates on 4th July was considered a "hawkish hold," with guidance suggesting that further tightening might be necessary based on incoming economic data. This has raised the likelihood of a 25-basis points rate hike on 1st August. However, the Q2 inflation data, scheduled for release next week before the meeting, could influence the RBA's decision. A softer Consumer Price Index (CPI) print could persuade the RBA to hold rates. Monthly CPI data now makes the quarter-on-quarter data less surprising for the markets and investors, with a consensus expectation of a drop.
Global investors are showing increased optimism about a soft landing in the US, which may encourage the RBA to act. Nonetheless, cautiousness remains due to weak economic conditions in China. The odds for an August rate hike implied by the OIS market stand at around 50-50, with approximately 35 basis points priced in by year-end. Considering the positive jobs data and the assumption of another hike after a July pause, it appears more likely that the RBA will opt for a rate hike, providing support for the AUD in the coming weeks.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range below 1.1150 ahead of the weekend
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.1150 in the second half of the day on Friday. A broad US Dollar rebound led by the sharp rally in USD/JPY is capping the upside in the pair. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of next week’s ECB and Fed decisions.
USD/JPY rallies to near 142.00 as US Dollar jumps and BoJ policy seems unchanged
USD/JPY jumps to near 142.00 as the US Dollar rallies amid a cautious market mood. Fed-BoJ policy divergence is expected to widen further as the BoJ is expected to continue its dovish stance.
Gold retreats to $1,960 area on renewed USD strength
Gold price stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory at around $1,960 on Friday. The persistent US Dollar strength weighs on XAU/USD. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreats toward 3.8%, helping the pair limit its losses for the time being.
Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum passes improvement proposal AIP-2
Arbitrum Improvement Proposal AIP-2 has been officially passed by the community to simplify development of smart contract wallets. Arbitrum’s update is likely to catalyze ARB price recovery in the short term.
Mullen Automotive experiencing calmest week in months
Mullen Automotive (MULN) is set to render its least volatile week in three months if Friday turns into another low-volume, consolidating session. MULN stock has dropped 4.2% this week through Thursday, which would be its calmest week since mid-April.