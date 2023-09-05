Market movers today
Today brings the final August PMI figures for the euro area and the flash service PMIs for Italy and Spain. The service sector PMIs in both Spain and Italy have been above 50 the whole year indicating a continuous expansion of the service sectors. Today it will be interesting to see if the service PMIs in the two countries followed the euro area figures and dropped below 50 in august.
In the euro area, we will also receive the producer price index for July. After the sharp increase in producer prices in 2021 and 2022, the index has fallen like a stick this year. We expect that the decline continued in July both on a monthly and annual basis. Consensus is looking for a print of -7.6% y/y and -0.5% m/m. This will continue to weigh on goods inflation.
From ECB both Lagarde and Schnabel will be on the wires.
The 60 second overview
This morning, Caixin Services PMI for China came in weaker than expected, again fuelling fears that the economy is slowing down. The index fell to 51.8 in August (cons. 53.5), its lowest level this year, from 54.1 in July. Asian equities are on the red on the back of this while concerns regarding Country Garden's default add to the weak investor sentiment. The property developer has only a few hours left to make coupon payments on its dollar bonds. Yesterday, a local media outlet reported that the company is also seeking to extend repayments on seven yuan-denominated bonds, by three years, including a bond that is due in September 2025.
We have updated our economic projections for the Nordic economies, Euro area, the US and China. While the US is performing better than expected and can probably avoid a recession, the same is not true for other economies. We have not seen the full effect of the sharp rise in interest rates, and there is a high degree of uncertainty and risks for the near-term economic outlook. The Nordic countries, like the rest of Europe, will likely face a period of more or less stagnating economies and modestly higher unemployment. Read more in Nordic Outlook - Divergent fortunes, 5 September.
Equities: Global equities were marginally higher yesterday lifted by Asia while European markets were slightly lower and the US market was closed for Labour Day. It is worth nothing the cyclical outperformance in Europe despite the sluggish performance. Both tech and consumer discretionary were higher while utilities, consumer staples and communication service were all lower. There were not that many drivers with US markets closed. In Europe yesterday, STOXX 600 -0.1%, FTSE 100 -0.2%, DAX -0.1%, CAC -0.2%. Asian markets are lower this morning as we have got sluggish Chinese service PMIs coupled with surprisingly high Japanese CPI data. European and US futures are also down this morning.
FI: There was a modest rise in the European government bond yields of 3-5bp in the 10Y segment. With the US market closed, activity was low, but the primary market continues to be very active especially in the covered bond market, where we see issuance in the 5Y segment. Furthermore, EIB is coming to the market with a 5Y deal and World Bank coming to the market with a 15Y deal.
FX: Markets were off to a quiet start to the week with US markets closed on Monday and EUR/USD trading broadly sideways. While the recent Chinese stimulus has improved Chinese risk sentiment this has only offered limited support to CNH, with USD/CNH ending the day marginally higher and EUR/CNH recovering from Friday's lows. Oil prices continued its move higher during yesterday's session with Brent above USD88/bbl. This offered support to NOK, which keeps trading in the lower end of the last weeks' tight range.
Credit: With US markets closed on Monday, credit markets had less information to trade on and were thus relatively calm. iTraxx Main tightened 0.5bp to close at 69.6bp, while iTraxx Xover tightened 3.5bp to close at 392.2bp. Among more notable events, Assa Abloy launched a widely anticipated EUR benchmark deal, to fund recent large M&A. The deal will be across three tranches and is likely to launch during this week.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0750 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is seeing fresh selling, dropping toward 1.0750 in the European morning on Tuesday. The pair is weighed down by a modest US Dollar uptick, as investors stay cautious amid China's economic woes. EU PPI and US Factory Orders are next of note.
GBP/USD oscillates in a range above the 1.2600 area, investors await UK PMI data
GBP/USD justifies the Cable traders’ indecision amid mixed catalysts while making rounds to 1.2630 heading into Tuesday’s London open. Apart from the unclear signals, the cautious mood ahead of the key US and UK data also prods the Pound Sterling moves of late.
Gold struggles below $1,950 amid a Bear Cross
Gold price is trading on the back foot below $1,950 early Tuesday, although remains within Friday’s trading range. The United States Dollar (USD) has entered a phase of bullish consolidation amid higher US Treasury bond yields and ahead of mid-tier US economic data.
Cardano price could move soon after 30% fall
Cardano price has been trading with a bearish bias over the last two months, shedding all the ground covered in the July 13 rally. In part, the US SEC branding ADA a security has cast a dark cloud over the altcoin, placing it at a disadvantage alongside peers like Polygon and Solana.
USD rally extends into September
The US dollar's recent performance has been characterized by its continued strength, which has persisted overnight and intensified since the end of the previous week.