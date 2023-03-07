Technical Market Analyst, Luca Santos has an in-depth look at the economies of China and Europe and how China's re-opening will potentially affect the Eurozone as trade commences and Euros are spent.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0700 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony
EUR/USD is keeping its range play intact below 1.0700 in the early European morning. The pair is capped by a cautious market mood and a renewed uptick in the US Dollar while weaker US Treasury yields lend some support. All eyes are on Powell's testimony.
GBP/USD defends gains below 1.2050 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.2050, fading the rebound in early European trading. Renewed Brexit concerns, as DUP seeks consultation on the post-Brexit deal, limit the upside in the pair while the US Dollar recovers amid a cautious mood ahead of Powell's testimony.
Gold clings to key EMA joint as Fed Chair Powell’s testimony looms
Gold price (XAU/USD) portrays the market’s cautious mood as it treads water around the key moving averages during early Tuesday in Europe, close to $1,848 by the press time.
Can the growth of AAVE V3 deployment on Ethereum catalyze recovery in the DeFi token?
AAVE V3 was first deployed on Ethereum on January 27. Since then the DeFi protocol witnessed massive growth, adding nearly 11 new assets within a month of its deployment.
All eyes on Powell
The Fed Chair will appear before the Senate Banking Committee later today to testify on the semi-annual monetary policy report. These events attract a lot of attention but the reality is the Chair's performance is usually quite polished.