The week starts with weak appetite as Chinese banks cut loan rates less than expected; the 1-year LPR was cut by 10bp to a record low versus 15bp cut expected by analysts, while the 5-year LPR was left unchanged despite pressure from Beijing. Chinese banks’ decision to keep the 5-year rate steady is confusing for investors, in the middle of a property crisis. The Hang Seng index sank further into bear market, and the global risk sentiment is less than ideal as healthy economic data from the US, and darker clouds over China cast shadow on both stock and bond markets.
The US 10-year yield approached the highest levels since 2007, as the US 30-year yield hit the highest levels advanced towards levels last seen in 2011. The rising yields weigh on major stock indices. The S&P500 closed last week around 2% lower, and Nasdaq 100 lost 2.6% last week. Interestingly, the S&P500 has been down by around 3% since the beginning of this earnings season – while the earnings season was not that bad. Nearly 80% of the companies announced better-than-expected results and Refinitiv highlighted that the Q2 of 2023 had the highest rate of companies beating expectations since Q3 2021, and the earnings expectations rebounded to the highest levels since last October, when the major US indices bottomed out. This picture simply means that the fear of a further Fed tightening, prospects of higher interest rates, combined to the set of bad news from China simply didn’t let investors enjoy the better-than-expected earnings.
Jackson Hole and BRICS
This week, investors will have their eyes and ears on Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech due Friday. The chances are that he will keep his hawkish stance despite falling inflation. The minutes from the latest FOMC meeting highlighted ‘significant upside risks’ on inflation. This being said, the fear of decidedly hawkish Fed is already priced in, and if there is no more hawkish surprise from this week’s Jackson Hole meeting, tensions among investors could ease by next week, and give markets some breathing room.
Elsewhere, BRICS summit will take place this week between 22nd and 24rd of August. What’s interesting with this summit is 1. A month ago, South Africa said that 40 more nations wanted to join BRICS, and 23 of them formally applied to become members including Saudi Arabia, Iran, and UAE. 2. They would like to drop US dollar and eventually start using member-state currencies to settle their trade terms between them, and 3. There are rumours that the BRICS countries could even issue a gold-based currency to replace the US dollar, as many nations are willing to free themselves from the risks of holding and using US dollars. Note that the rumours of a gold-based BRICS currency didn’t necessarily boost appetite in gold lately. The price of an ounce is, on the contrary, mainly driven by US yields. The rising US yields weigh on gold appetite by increasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-bearing gold. The yellow metal slipped below its 200-DMA last week for the first time since December. A downside correction in the US yields could slow the selloff and encourage a minor positive correction but given the Fed’s undoubtful hawkish stance on its rate policy, gold bulls may need BRICS to say something about their currency plans. But I am afraid the latter might not be on the agenda of this week’s summit.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is posting small gains in Monday's European morning, having stalled its recovery under 1.0900. The upside seems capped in the wake of renewed safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. Traders now look forward to the Buba monthly report for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD sticks to modest gains below mid-1.2700s
GBP/USD attracts some buyers on the first day of a new week, sticking to its modest gains, below mid-1.2700s. The pair remains confined in familiar trading, as the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium due later this week.
Gold sellers eye $1,865 and central bankers
Gold Price remains on the back foot at the lowest level in five months as market players seek solace in the US Dollar amid uncertainty ahead of this week’s top-tier data/events. Also exerting downside pressure on the XAU/USD could be the pessimism surrounding one of the world’s biggest commodity users, namely China.
XRP price recovers as experts predict SEC will focus on programmatic sales in appeal against Ripple ruling
The ongoing SEC vs Ripple saga had no new updates over the weekend, and the XRP community of holders watched and waited as experts analyzed where the financial regulator is headed next.
The focusing is rising on the money markets by Jackson Hole symposium
PBOC decided in the beginning of the new week to resume its easing track lowering its yearly (LPR) by 0.1%, while the consensus was referring to 0.15% to be now 3.45% keeping in the same time its (LPR) unchanged at 4.20%.