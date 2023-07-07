Share:

Notes/observations

- European indices bounce marginally higher from opening lows in generally mixed trade following Asia and US selloff. Concerns Fed will have to tighten further and subsequently force a recession, similar to BoE/ECB. Attention remains on US Nonfarm payrolls later, with a shock ADP Employment yesterday that came in +497K against a +225K estimate. Nonfarms consensus has risen from +225K to +230K in light of ADP beat. CME FedWatch pricing in 10% chance of pause at July meeting, against 90% for 25bps hike.

- For economic data, UK Halifax house prices missed expectations, as German industrial production was mixed. China's FX reserves continued to show accumulation of gold reserves with 8th straight monthly increase.

- On China/US relationship, US Treasury Sec Yellen meets China Premir Li Qiang in Beijing, while she noted in prepared remarks that the US was still assessing impact of critical minerals export controls. Overnight, US renewed audit inspection of NY-listed Chinese firms.

- Markets wait for US Nonfarm Payrolls at 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT).

- Asia closed lower with ASX200 under-performing at 1.7%. EU indices are -0.1% to +0.2%. US futures are -0.2%. Gold +0.3%, DXY -0.1%; Commodity: Brent +0.2%, WTI +0.2%, TTF +1.7%; Crypto: BTC -3.2%, ETH -4.2%.

Asia

-US renewed audit inspection of New York-listed China firms as tensions mount.

-China Finance Ministry (MOFCOM) said we hope the US takes 'concrete' actions to create favorable environment for healthy development of economic, trade ties between China, US.

-China regulators said likely to fine Ant Group at least CNY8B ($1.1B); The fine would end the regulatory revamp for the company by China authorities.

-China MIIT said to support China and Hungary NEV makers in cooperation.

-China Pres Xi called for new measures to attract foreign investment and boost energy power supply.

-Bank of Korea (BoK) said current account surplus will be definitely bigger in June than May.

-Vietnam PM reiterated call for more flexible monetary policy.

-Japan Government Pension Fund (GPIF) reported FY22/23 interest and dividend income ¥3.70T v ¥3.20T y/y.

-Japan BOJ announced to conduct funds-supplying operations to purchase JGBs with repurchase agreements on July 10th.

Ukraine conflict

-Ukraine Military Intelligence head Budanov said the threat of a Russian attack at Zaporizhzhia NPP (largest nuclear power plant in Europe) is decreasing.

-Czech PM Fiala: On freezing Russian assets, we are discussing ways to use those for Ukraine's reconstruction; Will donate military helicopters and other material to Ukraine.

Europe

- EU Council, Parliament, agree on ammunition output boost - press.

- Czech PM Fiala said on freezing Russian assets, we are discussing ways to use those for Ukraine's reconstruction.

Americas

-Brazil Lower House approves main text of Tax Reform in 1st vote.

-US Trade Chief Tai in meeting Mexico's Secretary of Economy stressed importance of Mexico enhancing its monitoring of steel and aluminum exports to the US.

-Colombia Central Bank Jun Minutes saw no condition for monetary easing; Inflation rate is "excessively high".

Energy

-EU said to be working on plan to pull out of Energy Charter Treaty - FT.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.36% at 445.60, FTSE -0.49% at 7,244.56, DAX -0.07% at 15,518.05, CAC-40 +0.01% at 7,082.78, IBEX-35 -0.89% at 9,202.45, FTSE MIB -0.05% at 27,492.00, SMI -0.39% at 10,944.40, S&P 500 Futures -0.13%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices opened down and stayed in the red through the early part of the session; better performing sectors include materials and energy; sectors leading the way lower include utilities and communication services; oil & gas subsector supported on crude prices trending higher; Tokmanni acquires Ahlberg-Dollarstore; Coloplast acquires Kerecis; no major earnings expected in the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling [EEE.GE] +3% (raises outlook), Tokmanni Group [TOKMAN.FI] +7.5% (acquisition), Just Eat Takeaway [TKWY.NL] -6.5% (cut to Underperform at Exane BNP).

- Consumer staples: Clas Ohlson [CLAB.SE] +6.5% (monthly sales).

- Energy: Shell [SHEL.UK] -0.5% (prelim Q2 selected figures).

- Healthcare: Coloplast [COLOB.DK] -6.0% (acquires Kerecis; raises long term expectations), Convatec [CTEC.UK] -0.5% (raised to Hold at HSBC).

- Industrials: Sulzer [SUN.CH] +3.0% (prelim H1 and raises FY23), Airbus [AIR.FR] +0.5% (June deliveries).

- Materials: SES-imagotag [SESL.FR] +41% (new short-seller report), Clariant [CLN.CH] +4.0% (prelim Q2 and cuts FY23).

Speakers

-ECB's de Guindos (Spain): Reiterates we are NOT done with rate hikes; Underlying price pressures remain str.

-ECB's Lagarde said ECB still has work to do to cut inflation and reach our target.

-Japan’s former top currency diplomat Sakakibara: Yen may weaken to 160 and beyond.

-South Korea Vice Fin Min stated no need to worry about MG Community (MGCCC) financial standing and liquidity.

-New Zealand PM Hipkins said there are ways in which China challenges our national interests.

-Japan PM Kishida reportedly mulled Cabinet reshuffle in early Sep.

-Japan Fin Min Suzuki said no need to review impact of corporate tax cut.

-US Treasury Sec Yellen said US seeks to diversify, not decouple from China; Concerned by China export controls on critical minerals, still evaluating the impact - prepared comments from China.

Currencies/fixed income

-USD index retraced most gains overnight since surprisingly strong ADP employment report yesterday, flat in recent trade.

-USD/JPY has bled lower in line with USD weakness, stable downward trend towards 143.0 handle.

-GBP/USD minimal movement/volatility ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls later. Trades at 1.274.

-EUR/USD a touch lower at 1.088, partially due to weak German industrial data.

Economic data

-(JP) Japan May Preliminary Leading Index CI: 109.5 v 97.6e; Coincident Index: 113.8 v 97.2e.

-(CH) Swiss Jun Unemployment Rate: 1.9% v 1.8%e.

-(UK) Jun Halifax House Price Index M/M: -0.1% v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: -2.6% v -1.0% prior.

-(DE) Germany May Industrial Production M/M: -0.2% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 0.7% v 0.5%e.

-(SE) Sweden May Household Consumption M/M: -0.1% v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: -1.1% v 0.0% prior.

-(SE) Sweden May GDP Indicator M/M: +0.1% v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: -0.6% v -0.3% prior.

-(NO) Norway May Overall GDP M/M: +0.4% v -0.4% prior; GDP Mainland M/M: 0.5% v 0.4%e.

-(NO) Norway May Industrial Production M/M: -3.2% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: -11.1% v -4.9% prior.

-(SE) Sweden May Private Sector Production M/M: -0.2% v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: -1.0% v 0.2% prior.

-(ZA) South Africa Jun Gross Reserves: $61.6B v $61.3B prior; Net Reserves: $54.9B v $54.9Be.

-(DK) Denmark May Industrial Production M/M: -0.9% v +1.3% prior.

-(SE) Sweden Jun Budget Balance (SEK): -34.3B v +39.1B prior.

-(RO) Romania Q1 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 2.4% v 2.3%e.

-(HU) Hungary Jun CPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 20.1% v 20.1%e.

-(AU) Australia Jun Foreign Reserves: A$89.4B v A$88.9B prior.

-(FR) France May Trade Balance: -€8.4B v -€10.6B prior.

-(CH) Swiss Jun Foreign Currency Reserves (CHF): 724.6B v 734.1B prior.

-(MY) Malaysia end-June Foreign Reserves: $111.4B v $113.0B prior.

-(CZ) Czech May Industrial Output Y/Y: -1.6% v -3.3%e.

-(CZ) Czech May National Trade Balance (CZK): 11.8B v 11.0Be.

-(CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 74.6K v 68.3K tons prior.

-(TW) Taiwan Jun Trade Balance: $6.0B v $5.1Be.

-(RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Jun 30th (RUB): 18.00T v 17.89T prior.

-(UN) FAO Jun World Food Price Index: 122.3 v 124.3 prior.

-(CN) China Jun Foreign Exchange Reserves: $3.193T v $3.180Te.

-(IT) Italy May Retail Sales M/M: +0.7% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: 3.0% v 3.2% prior.

-(UK) Q1 Final Output Per Hour Y/Y: -0.6% v -0.6% prelim.

-(GR) Greece Jun CPI Y/Y: 1.8% v 2.8% prior; CPI EU Harmonized Y/Y: 2.8% v 4.1% prior.

-(SG) Singapore Jun Foreign Reserves: $331.2B v $325.7B prior.

Fixed income issuance

-(DE) Germany to sell €4.0B in 12-month BuBills on Mon, July 17th.

-(IN) India sells total INR390B in 2026, 2030, 2036 and 2063 bonds.

-(FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) announces upcoming issuance; To sell up to €4.6-5.8B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills on Monday, July 10th.

Looking ahead

- 05:30 (IN) India to sell combined INR390B in 2026, 2030, 2036 bonds.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.0B in I/L 2031, 2033 and 2038 Bonds.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £5.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£1.0B, £2.0B and £2.5B respectively).

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jun Live Register Monthly Change: No est v +0.8K prior; Live Register Level: No est v +182.0K prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Jun FGV Inflation IGP-DI M/M: -1.2%e v -2.3% prior; Y/Y: -7.2%e v -5.5% prior.

- 07:30 (IS) Iceland to sell 2026 and 2042 RIKB Bonds.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Jun 30th: No est v $593.2B prior.

- 08:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Jun Official Reserves: $176.1Be v $176.2B prior.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) Jun Minutes (2 decisions ago).

- 08:00 (CL) Chile Jun CPI M/M: 0.1%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 7.9%e v 8.7% prior; CPI (ex-volatile items) M/M: No est v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: No est v 9.9% prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Jun CPI M/M: 0.1%e v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: 5.0%e v 5.8% prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Jun CPI Core M/M: 0.3%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 6.9%e v 7.4% prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Jun Vehicle Production: No est v 344.2K prior; Vehicle Exports: No est v 279.3K prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Jun Change in Nonfarm Payrolls: +230Ke v +339K prior; Change in Private Payrolls: +200Ke v +283K prior; Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: +5Ke v -2K prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jun Unemployment Rate: 3.6%e v 3.7% prior; Underemployment Rate: No est v 6.7% prior; Labor Force Participation Rate: 62.6%e v 62.6% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jun Average Hourly Earnings M/M: 0.3%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 4.2%e v 4.3% prior; Average Weekly Hours: 34.3e v 34.3 prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jun Net Change in Employment: +20.0Ke v -17.3K prior; Unemployment Rate: 5.3%e v 5.2% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v -32.7K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est v +15.5K prior; Participation Rate: 65.5%e v 65.5% prior; Hourly Wage Rate Y/Y: 4.6%e v 5.1% prior.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Jun Trade Balance: $0.8Be v $1.0B prior; Exports: No est v $7.8B prior; Imports: No est v $6.9B prior; Copper Exports: No est v $3.5B prior.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Jun International Reserves: No est v $39.6B prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 09:00 (PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) Post Rate Decision Press Conference.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Jun Official Reserve Assets: No est v $584.2B prior.

- 09:00 (BR) Brazil Jun Vehicle Production: No est v 227.9K prior; Vehicle Sales: No est v 176.5K prior; Vehicle Exports: No est v 44.3K prior.

- 10:00 (CA) Canada Jun Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (seasonally adj): No est v 53.5 prior; PMI (unadj): No est v 60.1 prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 10:30 (TR) Turkey Jun Cash Budget Balance (TRY): No est v 169.8B prior.

- 10:30 (UK) BOE’s Mann.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (Hungary Sovereign Rating to be reviewed by S&P).

- 12:45 (EU) ECB chief Lagarde speaks in Aix.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.