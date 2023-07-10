Share:

Asia began the trading week digesting the news of a softer-than-expected NFP read, faster-than-expected wages growth in the US, combined with deflation in Chinese consumer and producer prices.

Due Wednesday, US inflation is expected to have fallen from 4% to around 3% in June, with a possibly uptick in the monthly data. But core inflation could prove stickier at around the 5% mark. In all cases, softening, and ideally softer-than-expected inflation figures carry the potential of pushing the Fed hawks back. That could give quick support to the US stocks which ended the first week of July, and the first week of H2, in the negative into the earnings season.

The earnings season kicks off this week with big US bank earnings. JP Morgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup will be reporting earnings on Friday. Elsewhere, Chinese regulators promise ‘normalized supervision’ to boost confidence and growth, US crude is testing the 100-DMA to the upside as tighter supply worries feed into market pricing, while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and the Bank of Canada (BoC) are preparing to announce their latest policy verdicts this week.