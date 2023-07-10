Asia began the trading week digesting the news of a softer-than-expected NFP read, faster-than-expected wages growth in the US, combined with deflation in Chinese consumer and producer prices.
Due Wednesday, US inflation is expected to have fallen from 4% to around 3% in June, with a possibly uptick in the monthly data. But core inflation could prove stickier at around the 5% mark. In all cases, softening, and ideally softer-than-expected inflation figures carry the potential of pushing the Fed hawks back. That could give quick support to the US stocks which ended the first week of July, and the first week of H2, in the negative into the earnings season.
The earnings season kicks off this week with big US bank earnings. JP Morgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup will be reporting earnings on Friday. Elsewhere, Chinese regulators promise ‘normalized supervision’ to boost confidence and growth, US crude is testing the 100-DMA to the upside as tighter supply worries feed into market pricing, while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and the Bank of Canada (BoC) are preparing to announce their latest policy verdicts this week.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
