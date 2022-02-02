Copper has a very strong seasonal trend in February. Copper also has a very strong link to Chinese growth. When China’s economy is growing that can result in strong demand for copper. A key commodity for construction as China grows, copper prices have been rising. If you overlay China’s A50 index onto a copper chart you can see the strong correlation. Furthermore, 40% of all copper is processed in China according to the EIA. As the People’s Bank of China seeks to stimulate China’s economy will copper prices gain in February?

Over the last 52 years, copper has risen 31 times with an annualized return of 44.73%. The largest gain has been over 22.25% and the largest loss was -6.43%

Major Trade Risks: The main risk for this outlook is any negative news for global growth or China.

