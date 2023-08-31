A continued deceleration in the service sector's recovery, paired with a minor easing in the contraction of the manufacturing industry, falls short of constituting a substantial brightening of the broader economic landscape.
The most recent official PMI data exhibited a mixed picture at best. The manufacturing index showed a marginal uptick, reaching 49.7. This marks the third consecutive increase since the low point 48.8 in May. However, it remains below the pivotal 50-level that signifies expansion, indicating a mere slowdown in the pace of decline. This could offer some solace to optimistic observers.
On the other hand, the non-manufacturing series, which had been a driving force behind the post-reopening recovery, experienced a further dip in August. The index registered at 51.0, slightly lower than the projected figures of 51.2. Nonetheless, it hovers just above the contraction threshold, preserving some hint of stability.
In the broader perspective, both series appear to be converging towards a level near 50, indicative of an economy in a state of equilibrium, not definitively growing or shrinking. This situation, while not ideal, suggests a certain level of stability. However, it's important to note that these figures might not sufficiently reassure the markets significantly.
Cross-asset performance has been relatively mute as we head for the busy part of the economic calendar.
However, given oil price sensitivity to services demand, one would expect crude oil prices to slip slightly.
