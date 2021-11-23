Outlook

The overall picture is still one of weakness, but with signs of a peak in stress in the property sector and leading indicators (such as credit growth) pointing to a bottom in early 2022. We continue to expect more weakness in the short term, as the headwind from the property sector will continue to linger. In addition consumption is tempered by more frequent lockdowns and momentum in exports is coming down. The government has stepped in, though, to stabilize the developer crisis and also initiated moderate stimulus measures. We believe this will pave the way for a gradual recovery of PMI's and growth during 2022 with growth getting back to trend by the end of 2022.

China today

Growth: PMIs continue to trend lower. Credit growth remains very weak but with signs of turning. Copper prices move sideways still in line with weaker manufacturing momentum.

Inflation: PPI inflation jumped to a new high in October at 13.5% driven by high coal prices. CPI inflation is also grinding higher but at 1.5% is still far below the 3% target.

Monetary policy: PBoC cut the RRR rate by 50bp on 9 July but has refrained from more easing since. We look for a further cut soon, though. M1 growth remains weak and rising credit yields add new headwind.

CNY: The effective yuan is at the strongest levels in six years spurred by strong trade flows.

Stock markets: Stocks have stabilized and China USD high yield rate is down from the highs.

