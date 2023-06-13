Share:

Asia market update: China PBoC cuts reverse repo rate; Nikkei breaks 33K; US CPI tonight; FOMC+BOJ+ECB this week.

General trend

- Strong US equities overnight (the S&P500 now joining the Nasdaq to be above pre-Jackson Hole levels of Aug 2022) helped set the stage for the Nikkei to open +0.7%. It did not look back, +2% before lunch and breaking the 33,000 level for the first time since 1990. The index accelerated higher post the PBOC repo rate cut (see below).

- Last week was the Nikkei's ninth straight weekly gain – will this be a tenth week?

- Other Asian equities were up slightly, with just the Shanghai Composite struggling at -0.1% heading into lunch.

- China’s PBOC unexpectedly cut its seven-day reverse repo rate to 1.90% from 2.00% (first time since Aug 2022). In the past this has been a precursor to Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate reductions (announcement due Thursday).

- The Yuan has been under significant selling pressure the past several weeks, will policy makers act further this week? [Note the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is also due next Tue].

- China’s new Yuan lending data is expected to be released prior to the MLF, which may influence the PBOC.

- Also be on the lookout for any potential reduction in CN bank RRR rates, as Beijing looks to shore up shaky economic data the past few months.

- Copper rose 0.5%, perhaps on the above prospects of China stimulus – while the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index held onto its gains of the past 10 days - which appear to also be based on expectations of Govt stimulus for the sector.

- In Australia, the NAB business survey fell to -4. Mining indices down -1%, Energy -1.5%, but all balanced by Consumer Staples (+0.7%) and Financials (+0.4%).

- BOJ, ECB and Federal Reserve meetings all fall over a 24 hour period from Wed night to Thu night.

- Bank of Korea (BOK) Minutes due today.

Looking ahead

- Tonight US CPI.

- Wed night US Fed FOMC rate decision.

- Thu Japan BOJ rate decision.

- Thu Aussie unemployment.

- Thu New Zealand Q1 GDP.

- Thu China MLF rate decision.

- Thu China data dump.

- Thu night EU ECB rate decision.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens -0.1% 7,118.

- Australia CBA May Household Spending M/M: +3.1% v -4.3% prior; Y/Y: 4.7% v 3.7% prior.

- Australia June Westpac Consumer Confidence: 79.2 v 79.0 prior.

- Australia May NAB Business Confidence: -4 v 0 prior.

- NAB bank raises its forecast peak Australia RBA rate to 4.6% from 4.35%.

- Australia sells A$150M v A$150M indicated in 0.25% Nov 2032 indexed bonds: Avg Yield: 1.4883%; bid-to-cover: 3.34x.

- New Zealand Apr Net Migration: 5.8K v +12.1K prior.

- Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) issues bulletin: provides an overview of how the central bank implements monetary policy and manages settlement cash in the banking system.

- RBNZ: Announces further decisions on bank risk weights released.

- HSBC (0005.HK) Decides to wind-down wealth and personal banking business in New Zealand - website comments.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens -0.3% at 19,355.

- Shanghai Composite opens -0.2% at 3,223.

- Hong Kong Chief Executive Lee: Hong Kong to import foreign workers to lower labor shortage.

- *China PBOC cuts 7-day reverse repo rate by 10 bps to 1.90% [first cut since Aug 15, 2022].

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY0B v CNY0B prior.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1498 v 7.1212 prior [weakest CNY fix since Nov 30, 2022].

- More China banks have cut deposit rates in anticipation of a potential cut in the LPR [inline].

- China reportedly considers to increase oversight on bond issuance - Chinese press.

- US said to allow Korean and Taiwanese chip makers to keep and expand existing chip-making operations in China without US reprisals - US financial press.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +0.7% 32,668 (highest since July 1990).

- Nikkei 225 breaks above the 33,000 level for first time since 1990.

- Japan Q2 BSI large all industry Q/Q: +2.7 V -3.0 prior.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Ueda: Actual inflation of 2% would make price expectation 2% - Parliament Q&A.

- Japan Govt said to put off tax increase to fund defense spending to 2025 from previous plan of 2024 – press.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: To consider defense fund sources flexibly.

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.6% at 2,644.

- South Korea seeks digital trade pact with EU.

Other Asia

- Vietnam asks coal power plant operators to switch to other fuel - financial press.

- Texas Instruments (TXN) announces expansion of manufacturing operations in Malaysia.

- Indonesia Apr Retail Sales Y/Y: +1.5%.

- Indonesia May Retail Sales Estimate M/M: -3.6%, Y/Y: 0.0%.

North America

- NY Fed May consumers survey: 1-year inflation expectations 4.1% v 4.5% m/m (lowest since May 2021).

- US treasury's $32b 10-year note reopening draws 3.791% V 3.455% prior; bid-to-cover ratio: 2.36 V 2.36 PRIOR and 2.38 over last 8 reopenings.

- US treasury's $40b 3-year note auction results: Draws 4.202% V 3.695% prior, bid-to-cover ratio: 2.70 V 2.93 prior and 2.58 over the last 8 auctions.

Europe

- UK BOE's Mann: UK output data and business surveys have remained positive since May's BoE forecasts.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +1.8%, ASX 200 +0.2%, Hang Seng +0.3%; Shanghai Composite -0.1% ; Kospi +0.6%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.6%; FTSE100 +0.1%.

- EUR 1.0756-1.0789 ; JPY 139.33-139.66 ; AUD 0.6739-0.6767 ;NZD 0.6106-0.6134.

- Gold +0.2% at $1,974/oz; Crude Oil +0.4% at $67.39/brl; Copper +0.5% at $3.7710/lb.