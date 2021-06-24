China’s ODI amid the Pandemic: Stabilizing or Collapsing?

The Covid-19 pandemic, which hit the world unexpectedly in 2020, has significantly transformed the global economy in a very short time. Global trade and investment were seriously dampened due to both the plummeting demand around the world and government-imposed travel restrictions. According to the estimates of UNCTAD, the global trade and direct investment contracted by -5.3% and -35% in 2020 respectively.

Among the countries, China stood out in terms of its excellent economic performance amid the Covid-19 Pandemic. Although it was the first country which witnessed a series of flare-ups, the timely and effective launch of anti-pandemic measures helped the country to restore its economic vigor soon. For 2020 as a whole, China’s total value of international trade (exports + imports) grew by 1.9%, outperforming the global average and most of its peer.

Meanwhile, the picture of China’s ODI in 2020 still remains vague due to the mixed information from different sources. China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) reported that the country’s ODI amounted to USD 132.9 billion in 2020, modestly down by -2.9% from the 2019 reading of USD 136.9 billion. It suggests a welcome stabilization of China’s ODI after a persistent fall of several years since 2016 when the authorities tightened regulations to clamp down capital flight and stabilize the RMB exchange rate. However, according to the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), a reputable US public policy think tank, China’s ODI was trimmed by almost two-thirds to USD 30.5 billion in 2020, pointing to a collapse of the country’s ODI amid the pandemic.

The discrepancy between AEI and MOFCOM reported figures existed in the past while has significantly widened in recent years. (Figure 1) A confluence of factors led to such a widening difference.

First of all, the official data (reported by MOFCOM) doesn’t exclude the round-tripping ODI, which is Chinese capital channeled overseas as ODI via stopover locations with the goal to return (back into) China as FDI. The purpose of round-tripping ODI is to benefit from China’s preferential terms for foreign investors or to circumvent certain restrictions applied to Chinese domestic capital. A number of existing studies state that the round-tripping ODI could account for 20-40% of China’s total ODI.

Second, the MOFCOM figures includes the reinvestment of retained profits by Chinese firms’ overseas projects, which indeed constitutes an important part of total ODI, for example 31.2% as of 2019. But the reinvestment was not fully reflected in the AEI figures since it is deal-based.

Last but not least, the AEI database only includes the projects worth USD 100 million or above. However, due to the ever-mounting scrutiny pressure by other countries’ authorities, in particular in the advanced countries including the USA, Japan and some European countries, Chinese firms deliberately managed the size of investment projects so as to circumvent the monitoring of other countries’ authorities. As a result, the number of large-size projects disproportionally shrank even though the aggregate size of ODI only experienced a mild decline.

All in all, we reckon that the MOFCOM figures, after excluding the round-tripping part, might reflect the real picture of China’s ODI better. We assume that the proportion of round-tripping ODI was 25% of China’s total ODI and then adjust the series of MOFCOM. (Figure 1) The adjusted series is our estimate of China’s ODI, which has a smaller gap with the AEI series relative to the original MOFCOM series. But just like the MOFCOM series, it stabilized somewhat during the period of 2019-2020 after a sharp fall from its 2016 peak.

Download The Full China Economic Watch