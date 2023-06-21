Share:

After a strong start to 2023, economic data disappointed in Q2 and we have lowered our GDP forecast for this year to 5.8% from 6.2%. For therest of 2023 our scenario implies muddling through with annualized quarterly growth around 4½-5%underpinned by moderate stimulus. In 2024 our forecast is reduced to 4.8% from 5.0%.

The main engines of growth are set to be private service consumption and a gradual recovery in construction and private manufacturing investments.We expect export growth to remain weak as global goods demand stays soft.

While a leading role in many green technologies bene?t China, a long list of medium term economic challenges are present, which creates uncertainty about China's outlook. However, we still look for economic growth to be able to reach around 4½% over the next 5-10 years due to a strong focus on investments in education and technology and continued support to the private sector.

Geopolitical tensions are set to continue with intense rivalry between US and China. However, we still see a low probability of war on Taiwan in the next 2-3 years as the costs of a war would be enormous for all involved parties. In the long term the risk is real, though. Lookout for Taiwan election in early 2024.

Download The Full Nordic Outlook