After a strong start to 2023, economic data disappointed in Q2 and we have lowered our GDP forecast for this year to 5.8% from 6.2%. For therest of 2023 our scenario implies muddling through with annualized quarterly growth around 4½-5%underpinned by moderate stimulus. In 2024 our forecast is reduced to 4.8% from 5.0%.
The main engines of growth are set to be private service consumption and a gradual recovery in construction and private manufacturing investments.We expect export growth to remain weak as global goods demand stays soft.
While a leading role in many green technologies bene?t China, a long list of medium term economic challenges are present, which creates uncertainty about China's outlook. However, we still look for economic growth to be able to reach around 4½% over the next 5-10 years due to a strong focus on investments in education and technology and continued support to the private sector.
Geopolitical tensions are set to continue with intense rivalry between US and China. However, we still see a low probability of war on Taiwan in the next 2-3 years as the costs of a war would be enormous for all involved parties. In the long term the risk is real, though. Lookout for Taiwan election in early 2024.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2700 after hot UK inflation, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2700, reversing the spike to 1.2800 in the European trading hours. The pair is witnessing profit-taking after the hotter-than-expected UK inflation data, as traders gear up for Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0900 on steady US Dollar, Powell eyed
EUR/USD is lacking a clear directional bias above 1.0900 in the European session. The currency pair is following the footprints of the sideways action in the US Dollar Index, as traders stay cautious ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony.
Gold bears concentrate on $1,925 break and Fed Chair Powell
Gold Price remains on the back foot as bears prod $1,930 support confluence with eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s bi-annual testimony. In doing so, the XAU/USD drops for the fourth consecutive day amid a firmer US Dollar and sour sentiment, mainly led by China.
Litecoin price could hit $100 on LTC halving in six weeks
Litecoin’s block rewards will slash from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC after the third halving event. But Litecoin price continues to hover under $80, at the mercy of Bitcoin’s volatility.
Due up: Another hefty dose of “Fed speak”
China and Hong Kong stocks extended losses after the PBOC's policy measure likely fell short of expectations or even what was needed. And local markets are unlikely to get much relief if the tone in the US markets provides its usual lead-in to Asia.