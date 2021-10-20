Global developments
US yields have risen 6-7bps in the 5y to 30y tenor. This has halted the downslide in the Dollar, particularly against low-yielding currencies such as JPY, CHF, and EUR. Despite the market pricing in two full hikes by the Fed by 2022 end, the Dollar has not strengthened as much as real rates remain extremely low due to elevated inflation expectations. The Sterling and the Canadian Dollar look the strongest among G10 currencies. Commodity currencies are outperforming. The Yuan yesterday had strengthened to 6.37 against the Dollar but has given up some gains on a weaker than expected fix by PBoC. 6.35 is an extremely crucial level on the Yuan. The PBoC held loan prime rates unchanged for the 18th successive month. Crude prices continue to hover around 7-year highs.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty struggled to hold on to initial gains yesterday and ended 0.3% lower at 18418. US equity indices ended about 0.7% higher overnight. Asian indices are trading flat to positive.
Bonds
Domestic bonds and Rates had sold off on Monday. The yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 6.39%. 3y and 5y OIS ended about 12bps higher at 5.05% and 5.61% respectively. The pressure on domestic bonds may continue today on higher US treasury yields and elevated crude prices.
USD/INR
The Rupee has been underperforming amid broad Dollar weakness. Lower carry, coupled with general sentiment being against energy importing countries and persistent Dollar bids from public sector banks have caused the Rupee to underperform. CNHINR is likely to cross the 11.75 mark today. This raises concerns over inflation arising from non-oil, non-gold imports too. 3m ATMF vols are hovering around 5% and 1y forward yield had ended at 4.48% on Monday.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover at the current level. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.50 The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
