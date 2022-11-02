Outlook. We have revised our forecast for 2022 up to 3.3% from 2.8% following stronger-than-expected Q3. However 2023 is revised lower to 4.9% from 5.7% on stronger headwinds from the global economy, later expected end of zero-covid policy and the property crisis continuing for longer. Stimulus puts a floor under growth, but cannot drive a sustained recovery as long as the cloud of uncertainty over covid remains. We look for a modest recovery in 2023 on easing covid policy in H2, paving the way for a lift to home sales and private consumption. In 2024 we look for GDP to grow 5.3% as more pent-up demand is unleashed.
China today
Growth. PMIs for October moved broadly sideways at a weak level. The credit impulse is still decent, but has lost some momentum. Retail sales were weak in September at 2.5% y/y and confidence is low. The property sector is still in a deep crisis with stress rising further.
Inflation. PPI inflation declined further to 0.9% in September coming from 13.5% in October last year. CPI inflation rose to 2.8% in September from 2.5% in August (below 3% target).
Monetary policy. PBoC has kept the RRR rate unchanged since April, but cut interest rates in August by 10bp and mortgage rate by 15bp a couple of times. M1 growth has picked up.
CNY. The yuan seeing another leg of weakness against USD. Pressure still up in USD/CNY.
Stock markets. Stocks at new lows on growth concerns, US tech restrictions and continued zero-covid policy. The China USD offshore high yield rate at new high.
