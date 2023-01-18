Following the stronger-than-expected Q4 GDP data as well as indications that the covid wave has peaked even earlier than our latest estimate, we lift our GDP forecast and PMI profile once again.
We now look for an even more frontloaded recovery starting already in early Q1 rather than late Q1 as the service sector is already showing clear signs of rebounding and companies are likely to raise production in anticipation of better demand in the coming quarters. It follows a Q4 GDP release on Monday that came out flat at 0.0% q/q versus our expectations of -1.0% q/q.
We realize it is only two weeks ago we adjusted the forecast but things change fast in China at the moment and we keep getting surprised how fast this reopening is taking place. The rapid rise in metal prices and increases in subway trips in Chinese cities clearly suggest the positive reopening effects are starting. We also hear from many companies in China that most employees have already been sick and are back to work.
The frontloading lifts our GDP forecast for 2023 to 5.5% from 4.6% as 1) the stronger-than-expected Q4 lifts the carry over into 2023 and 2) an increase in the Q1 forecast lifts the starting point for 2023 further. However, a more front loaded recovery leaves room for less growth in 2024 as the effect from pent-up demand fades earlier.
The new profile also changes our forecast for PMI manufacturing with a more rapid increase in coming months. We look for PMI to continue higher into the autumn but then peak as the initial growth spurt starts to lose some steam.
Our arguments for the recovery continues to be the same: a) an increase in Chinese business and consumer confidence as the cloud of uncertainty from the zero-covid policy is lifted, 2) pent-up demand from consumers, home buyers and private investments and 3) stronger effect of existing stimulus measures as China is no longer ‘pushing on a string’ with zero-covid out of the way.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches the weekly low amid a souring market mood Premium
The US Dollar posted substantial gains in the American session, as global stocks collapsed on the back of renewed recession fears. Australian December employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD trims most of its intraday gains and losses the 1.0800 mark Premium
EUR/USD trades around 1.0790 as fears of a US recession spurred risk aversion, helping the Greenback to recover the ground lost at the beginning of the day. Wall Street collapsed amid renewed demand for safe-haven assets.
Gold: Recession fears weighing on XAU/USD Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,925.82 a troy ounce on Wednesday, as the broad US Dollar weakness that persisted throughout the first half of the day was later exacerbated by United States data.
Bitcoin recovery fuels NFT growth, digital collectibles garner big interest as BTC crosses $21,550
Bitcoin wiped out all its losses from the FTX exchange crash in November, BTC recovered and hit a cycle high at $21,550, following the release of lower-than-expected CPI and then PPI inflation data, which hit the US Dollar.
US retail sales weaken, driving further Dow losses
A second day of losses for the Dow comes as investors watch some worrying weakness in retail sales, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.