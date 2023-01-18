Following the stronger-than-expected Q4 GDP data as well as indications that the covid wave has peaked even earlier than our latest estimate, we lift our GDP forecast and PMI profile once again.

We now look for an even more frontloaded recovery starting already in early Q1 rather than late Q1 as the service sector is already showing clear signs of rebounding and companies are likely to raise production in anticipation of better demand in the coming quarters. It follows a Q4 GDP release on Monday that came out flat at 0.0% q/q versus our expectations of -1.0% q/q.

We realize it is only two weeks ago we adjusted the forecast but things change fast in China at the moment and we keep getting surprised how fast this reopening is taking place. The rapid rise in metal prices and increases in subway trips in Chinese cities clearly suggest the positive reopening effects are starting. We also hear from many companies in China that most employees have already been sick and are back to work.

The frontloading lifts our GDP forecast for 2023 to 5.5% from 4.6% as 1) the stronger-than-expected Q4 lifts the carry over into 2023 and 2) an increase in the Q1 forecast lifts the starting point for 2023 further. However, a more front loaded recovery leaves room for less growth in 2024 as the effect from pent-up demand fades earlier.

The new profile also changes our forecast for PMI manufacturing with a more rapid increase in coming months. We look for PMI to continue higher into the autumn but then peak as the initial growth spurt starts to lose some steam.

Our arguments for the recovery continues to be the same: a) an increase in Chinese business and consumer confidence as the cloud of uncertainty from the zero-covid policy is lifted, 2) pent-up demand from consumers, home buyers and private investments and 3) stronger effect of existing stimulus measures as China is no longer ‘pushing on a string’ with zero-covid out of the way.

Download The Full China Growth Update