China’s monetary policy challenges in the post-pandemic time include smoothly exit loosening monetary policy, smoothen transmission mechanism, redefining the role of monetary policy in financial stability, and integrating carbon neutrality targets into policy objectives.
Key points
- China, due to its effective containment of virus spread at the beginning of the pandemic, is the first one to normalize its monetary policy from May 2020 while other countries are still grappling with the pandemic.
- The authorities took pains to pacify investors and quell the market panic. They also pledged that the normalization of monetary policy will avoid a “sharp turnaround”. However, the PBoC needs to further enhance its communications with the market in the course of policy normalization.
- In the medium-to-long term, it’s important for the authorities to develop a smooth transmission mechanism of monetary policy conduct. The authorities need to enhance the central bank's communication with the market, to increase the depth and width of its bond market and work with other government agencies to root out the implicit guarantee provided by central or local governments.
- Financial stability is the main challenge in post-pandemic time. The market has been discussed and investigated whether and how to include asset prices into the monetary policy target.
- The PBoC’s stance signaled that facilitating carbon neutrality will become part of monetary policy mandate in the long run which could bring new challenges to their monetary policy conduct.
This document was prepared by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Research Department on behalf of itself and its affiliated companies (each a BBVA Group Company) for distribution in the United States and the rest of the world and is provided for information purposes only. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained herein refer to that specific date and are subject to changes without notice due to market fluctuations. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained in this document have been gathered or obtained from public sources believed to be correct by the Company concerning their accuracy, completeness, and/or correctness. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to acquire or dispose of an interest in securities.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls battle 1.2100 on the way to key hurdles
EUR/USD bulls look for clear direction around early March top while taking rounds to 1.2100 during the Asian session on Monday. A successful break of 100-day SMA, bullish MACD suggest further upside. March’s top, a descending trend line from early January test immediate rise.
GBP/USD looks to recapture 1.4000 amid persistent USD weakness
The pound has been a strong performer of late and the 1.40 level is in focus from both a technical and fundamental point of view. As expected, last week’s data flow out of the UK was once again supportive for the pound while the US dollar continued its downward spiral.
Gold picks up bids above $1,772-73 support confluence
Gold refreshes intraday day near $1780 while snapping a two-day downtrend with mild gains. Monthly support line, 50-SMA restrict immediate downside ahead of early month top. Bulls need a clear break above $1,800 to retake controls.
Cardano price may surge 20% if this critical level is breached
Cardano price entered the choppy zone on February 27 and showed no directional bias. Although there were deviations below the ranges, ADA seems to revert the mean. A decisive close above the supply zone’s upper band at $1.23 could trigger an upside move.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?