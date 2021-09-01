Asia Market Update: China markets rebound amid surprise Mfg PMI contraction, CN bond FUTs rise; UST yields extend rise, AU yields also jump; USD index gains; US ADP data due later today.
General trend
- Equity markets are generally off of the lows, modest moves have been seen thus far.
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading higher despite the flat open [Banks and Property indices rise amid report related to loan quota increase].
- Hang Seng has also gained after opening flat [TECH and Financials trade generally higher; Property names also rise]; NetEase rose after earnings report; Huarong International drops over 20% after being resumed for trading; Aug Macau Casino Revs beat ests.
- Nikkei has extended gain with USD/JPY above 110 [Topix Banks index supported by higher bond yields; Electric Appliances, Information & Communication and Air Transportation indices also rise; Marine Transportation and Iron & Steel indices lag].
- S&P ASX 200 has lagged [Metcash weighs on Consumer Staples index; Financials rebound amid higher bond yields; Energy index rises].
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened -0.1%.
- (AU) AUSTRALIA Q2 GDP Q/Q: 0.7% V 0.5%E; Y/Y: 9.6% V 9.2%E.
- (AU) Australia Treasurer Frydenberg: Economy will bounce back once restrictions ease; Q2 GDP was solid, confident that COVID restrictions will be lifted in Q4.
- (AU) Victoria (Australia) Premier: Unlikely to ease lockdown until Sept 23rd (Mon); cannot ease COVID restrictions today due to reporting its highest number of new cases in over a year.
- (AU) Australia Aug Final PMI Manufacturing: 52.0 v 51.7 prior (confirms 15th month of expansion).
- MTS.AU Reports first 16 weeks of FY22 sales continue to be elevated, levels well above pre-COVID levels; first 16 weeks of FY22 Supermarket Sales -1.8% y/y, total food sales -7.4% y/y – AGM.
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 1.00% Nov 2031 bonds, avg yield: 1.2319%, bid to cover 5.1x.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened +0.3%.
- (JP) JAPAN Q2 CAPITAL SPENDING (CAPEX) Y/Y: 5.3% V 3.5%E; CAPITAL SPENDING EX-SOFTWARE: 3.6% V 3.0%E.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Gov Wakatabe: inflation expectations moving sideways with some signs up pick up, more improvement needed to reach target, economy is sustaining recovery trend and will become clearer as pandemic impact eases.
- (JP) Analysts note that the decline in Japan July industrial production is an indication of supply chain issues not a weakness in global demand – press.
- (JP) Japan govt reportedly plans to spend ¥119.5B for offshore wind power purposes – Nikkei.
- (JP) Japan PM Suga: Can't dissolve parliament amid severe COVID situation, dealing with that is priority over general elections.
Korea
-Kospi opened -0.1%.
- 005930.KR Renault Samsung have reached tentative wage agreement with union, base pay freeze for 2020 and 2021 with lump sum bonus.
- (KR) South Korea Aug PMI Manufacturing: 51.2 v 53.0 prior (lowest since Oct 2020).
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened 0.0%; Shanghai Composite opened 0.0%.
- (CN) CHINA AUG CAIXIN PMI MANUFACTURING: 49.2 V 50.1E (1st contraction since Apr 2020).
- (CN) China issues plan on deepening medical service pricing reform: to curb overly fast growth in medicine expenses - press.
- (CN) China Ambassador Qin Gang: US and China should maintain dialogue.
- (HK) Macau Aug Casino Rev (MOP): 4.44B v 8.4B prior; Y/Y: 234% v 176%e.
- (CN) China PBOC to implement new rules that will require nonbank payment apps to report new products and stock market listings to authorities, effective today.
- (CN) China President Xi to speak at China International Fair for Trade and Services Sept 2nd.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4680 v 6.4679 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY50B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net drain CNY40B v Net Inject CNY40B prior.
Other
- (CL) CHILE CENTRAL BANK (BCCH) RAISES OVERNIGHT RATE TARGET BY 75BPS TO 1.50%; MORE-THAN-EXPECTED (largest hike in 20 years).
- Spot prices for DRAM decline, cites forecast of weaker demand - Yonhap.
North America
- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -4M v -1.6M prior.
- INTU Said to be in talks to acquire marketing, email platform, MailChimp for >$10B.
Europe
- (FR) France Aug New Car Registrations 87.7K, -15.4% y/y – CCFA.
- (UK) Japan Econ Min Nishimura: CPTPP member countries agreed to hold 1st meeting with UK on its inclusion into the CPTPP in 1 month, entry of the UK is very significant in building free and fair economic order.
Levels as of 01:15ET
- Hang Seng +0.5%; Shanghai Composite +0.9%; Kospi +0.1%; Nikkei225 +1.1%; ASX 200 -0.3%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.4%.
- EUR 1.1812-1.1796; JPY 110.25-109.99 ;AUD 0.7324-0.7308; NZD 0.7056-0.7036.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.1% at $1,816/oz; Crude Oil +0.7% at $68.98/brl; Copper -0.9% at $4.32/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
