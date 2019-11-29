China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index Preview: Gloom lightens but it is not lifted

National Bureau of Statistics PMI expected to remain in contraction in November

Caixin PMI from London based Markit projected to moderate but remain expansive

Collapse in imports this year bodes ill for the manufacturing sector

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will release its purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for November at 2:00 GMT November 30th, 20:00 EST November 29th.

Markit Economics will issue its Caixin manufacturing PMI on Monday December 2nd at 1:45 GMT, 20:45 EST December 1st.

Forecast

The NBS manufacturing PMI is expected to rise to 49.5 in November from 49.3 in October. The Caixin PMI is projected to dip to 51.5 in November form 51.7 the prior month.

China’s factories remain in recession

The US China trade war has had a profound effect on the mainland manufacturing sector. In its official accounting business for China’s factories has been in contraction for six straight months and for nine of the last eleven.

The newer private Caixin survey from Markit Economics of the UK does not paint such a dire picture. It dipped below the 50 division between a growing and shrinking sector for just two months, June and July at 49.4 and 49.9 and has been recovering modestly since then. If the index falls as predicted to 51.5 in November it would be the first decline in four months.

China’s manufacturing slide began in June of last year in the NBS survey after the 2018 peak at 51.9 in May. The drop into contraction in December 2018 marked the beginning of the most prolonged slump in manufacturing since this statistic began to be collected in January 2005.

Reuters

The factory recession in the second half of 2015 and the first two months of 2016 had seven straight months of decline, a record that will be equaled if November's PMI is at 49.5 as forecast. But those seven months were the extent of that decline.

The current factory recession has lasted for eleven months, with a short 2 month interregnum and it will soon be a year. Even the 2008 financial crisis recession only lasted for eighth months, with just seven of those below the 50 contraction line, though it was much deeper.

China’s economic decline and the trade war

Almost wherever you look in the statistics the stress in the mainland economy is evident. Industrial output growth fell from 7.2% annually in February 2018 to 4.7% in October of this year.

Reuters

Retail sales have slipped from10.1% in March of last year to 7.2% in October. Industrial profits were down 9.9% in October and have been negative for seven of the last ten months.

Even Beijing’s premier statistic, GDP, that has charted her rise to a powerhouse in the global economy has witnessed a steady erosion quarter by quarter. From 6.8% in the first quarter of 2018 the results have been 6.7%, 6.5%, 6.4%, 6.4%, 6.2% and now 6.0% in the quarter just ended. That is the lowest annual growth rate in the modern capitalist era. Long gone are the days when Beijing would claim that 8.0% was necessary for social stability.

Reuters

Most Chinese statistics have accelerated their descent since the advent of the US China trade dispute in the first half of 2018 as the Chinese economy remains heavily dependent on its export sector.

Exports rose 11.9% on the year in May 2018 and climbed to 14.3% in October of that year. A year later they were down 0.9% in the prior 12 months. In the five months from June exports were negative for three of five months, an unheard of event for modern China.

Reuters

As important as exports are to the Chinese economy, imports are more predictive of the future. Many of China’s factories are really collections and assembly points for turning components into final products. Imports have collapsed from 20.3% in October 2018 to -6.4% 12 months later. With imports down in ten of the last eleven months, the contraction in the stock of components guarantees future declines in factory output.

Reuters

USD/CNY

The yuan has moved largely as a political warning and counterweight to the US China trade negotiations. Its trading level against the US dollar is managed by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).

The yuan fell against the dollar from mid-2018 as the tariff impositions by the US and then China made their rhetoric concrete. The USD/CNY dropped to a ten year low within six months. The pair recovered as negotiations earlier this year showed progress only to fall sharply with the late-summer disagreement. October’s preliminary agreement brought the USD/CNY down again but notably it has remained above the important 7.0 to the dollar level.

The problem for the PBOC is that a weaker yuan has large negative effects within the country. As the yuan falls it makes imports more expensive not just for consumers but for the many assembly plants in China, raising the prices of Chinese export goods.

The biggest effect of a political yuan is on future investment.

There is nothing preventing Beijing from dropping the yuan to 7.5 or 8.0 to the dollar or even lower. However, a yuan managed for trade devaluation undermines the financial basis of every foreign investment, present and future, on the mainland. Beijing cannot hope to attract foreign capital if investing firms cannot anticipate a stable financial environment and can see their profits eroded by government fiat.

Conclusion

The Chinese economy is in thrall to the US trade dispute. Recovery, especially in the manufacturing sector, will be a function of the phase one agreement so named by President Trump.