Global developments
The global risk sentiment has deteriorated as cases continue to surge in UK and Europe. In UK Omicron has become the dominant strain, accounting for 60% of the cases. UK health minister has said that stricter measures would be inevitable. The Netherlands too reimposed a strict lockdown to contain the spread. President Biden's Build Back Better plan was dealt a blow as Democrat Senator Joe Manchin said he would not support the bill as it would add to US debt and make the current inflation situation worse. Given that the Republicans are united in their opposition to the bill, the bill can't pass without all Democrat Senators being on board. US yields have dropped 4-5bps across the curve on risk aversion with a 10y yield now at 1.37%. The US Dollar has strengthened across the board, especially against commodity currencies. Brent has fallen to USD 72 per barrel. The Pound in particular is under pressure due to the COVID situation in the UK. The PBoC has cut the 1y loan prime rate by 5bps to 3.80% in a surprise move to support growth given the crisis in the property sector.
Domestic developments
The markets will parse through the minutes of the RBI December policy to assess MPC members' stance on growth and inflation.
Equities
US equities ended with a cut of about 1% on Friday. Asian stocks are under pressure. The Nifty is likely to remain under pressure given fragile global risk sentiment. We may see a follow-up on the 1.5% loss on Friday. 16800 is a crucial support for the Nifty.
Bonds and Rates
The yield on the benchmark 10y rose to 6.41%, the upper end of the recent trading range post the auction on Friday. The participation in the 14 days VRRR was limited on account of advance tax outflows. FX sales by RBI have also drained sole liquidity from the banking system. Money market rates, therefore, inched higher. We may see some respite for domestic bonds today on lower US treasury yields and lower crude prices.
USD/INR
The Rupee recovered after having weakened to 76.25 to end at 76.09 on Friday. The Rupee had appreciated to sub 76 levels offshore but has weakened again as global risk sentiment was dampened. Asian currencies are trading weak against the Dollar with KRW and THB underperforming. 1y forward yield was steady at 4.71% while 3m ATMF vols retreated further to 4.75% on Friday.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 76.25 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.50 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
