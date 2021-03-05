The annual “two-sessions” of China, namely the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), commenced in Beijing on March 4th 2021 and will be last for around one week. The “two sessions” are always the top priority in China’s political agenda every year.
In the week-long sessions, delegates from around the country will review the Government Work Report by Premier Li Keqiang which discussed the most important issues concerning all dimensions of national affairs, ranging from the summary of last year’s pandemic control endeavors and economic achievements to the announcement of 2021 key policy targets, from concluding the past 13th Five-year Plan accomplishments to announcing the next 14th FiveYear Plan’s policy outlook.
This year’s “two sessions” are particularly important as it is held in the post-pandemic time after China’s “first-in, first-out” of the Covid-19, which has a catastrophic impact on the global economy probably in the next 10 years. Chinese economic recovery has been better-than-expected due to its successful pandemic containment. Thus, key topics in this year’s “two sessions” include how to normalize the unprecedented fiscal and monetary policies and at the same time avoid “policy cliff” to foster recovery, as well as how to revert the policy focus from pandemic relief to structural reforms going forward. Other topics also include poverty alleviation, property market, industry policy, opening-up policy, technology advancement, China-US relationship and climate change etc.
