Outlook

While seeing a short-term lift from exports to US, the domestic economy is slowing. GDP growth is set to moderate in H2 on policy tightening and softer growth in global goods demand. Investments in infrastructure and construction is set to drive the slowdown and reduce demand for commodities. We still believe the majority of the CNY appreciation vs. USD is behind us but the turnaround has been postponed as the peak in the global cycle (an important driver for the USD) comes later due to the strong US stimulus in Q1.

China today

Growth – PMIs have rebounded slightly despite lower credit growth. Copper prices are still strong but it is most likely a reflection of US demand rather than Chinese. Copper prices thus seem to be a less good growth indicator for China currently.

Inflation – PPI inflation has continued higher on the back of strong commodity prices raising concerns in the Chinese government over the burden on businesses. CPI inflation is also increasing but at 0.9% it is still quite far from the 3% target of PBoC.

Monetary policy – Rates have been on hold for a year now but de facto policy has tightened as credit growth and M1 growth has weakened a lot.

CNY – The yuan has strengthened again vs. the USD –" mostly due to broad USD weakness.

Stock markets – Stocks have recovered lately after sliding for some months.

