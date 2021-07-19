Outlook

Signs of domestic slowing are more visible. We look for PMI’s to decline in H2 as the lift from US consumers is set to fade and growth in infrastructure and construction is falling. However, we look for higher credit and money growth in H2 as signalled in recent data, which should dampen growth fears. China surprisingly lowered the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR)leading to easier financial conditions. While the PBoC played it down it seems to reflect some concern over too much slowing in H2. We look for higher USD/CNY in H2.

China today

Growth – PMIs have moved lower again in line with weak credit growth. Copper prices have lost momentum lately signaling that the global manufacturing cycle is rolling over.

Inflation – PPI inflation is peaking as the m/m increase in June was the lowest in eight months. There is still little sign of pass-through to CPI inflation, which dropped from 1.3% to 1.1% in June, still far from the 3% target of PBoC

Monetary policy – PBoC cut the RRR rate by 50bp on 9 July. Rates have been on hold for more than a year. The de facto policy is tighter as credit growth and M1 growth have weakened a lot but China is lifting the foot from the brake slightly now.

CNY – The yuan is weakening again vs. the USD partly driven by overall USD appreciation.

Stock markets – Offshore stocks have taken a hit lately while onshore stocks are calm.

