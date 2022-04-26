USDINR 76.49 ▼ 0.26%.

EUR/USD 1.0732 ▲ 0.20%.

GBP/USD 1.2765 ▲ 0.20%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.072 ▲ 0.41%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.841 ▲ 0.50%.

ADXY 105.05 ▲ 0.16%.

Brent Oil 103.38 ▲ 1.19%.

Gold 1,903.25 ▲ 0.38%.

NIFTY 50 17,150.35 ▲ 1.16%.

Global developments

Global risk sentiment continues to remain fragile. The growth outlook in China on account of COVID and elsewhere on account of aggressive central bank tightening is turning pessimistic. There are fears of a lockdown being imposed in Beijing as well.

In order to put brakes on Yuan depreciation, the PBoC cut the FX Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) for banks by 1%. This would require banks to hold fewer Reserves in Foreign Currency and allow them to convert more Foreign Currency to Yuan.

Price action across assets

Risk aversion is driving a flight to safety. US yields are lower by about 5-7bps. The dollar has strengthened across the board. The Euro hit the lowest s level since March'20. The RRR cut by PBoC had a short-lived impact on Yuan. The Shanghai composite fell over 5% yesterday and is trading flat today. Other Asian equities are trading with modest gains. The S&P500 ended 0.6% higher. Crude prices have cooled off. Brent was below USD 100 per barrel at one point but has recovered to USD 102 per barrel now.

Morgan Stanley has cut its China 2022 GDP growth forecast to 4.2%.

Domestic developments

USD/INR

The Rupee was under pressure throughout the session yesterday as risk aversion gripped global markets. Weakness in domestic equities and broad Dollar strength weighed on the Rupee. 1y forward yield ended at 3.87% while 3m ATMF vols ended 3bps higher at 5.70%.

Bonds and rates

Domestic bonds saw massive short-covering yesterday on lower US treasury yields and softer crude prices. The yield on the benchmark 10y ended 12bps lower at 7.04%. We expect the rally to continue today.

Equities

The Nifty lost 1.3% to end at 16953. Global commodity prices cooling off on deteriorating demand outlook weighed on Metals and Oil & Gas stocks. SGX is indicating an open around 17100. 16800-16900 is an important support zone for the Nifty.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 76.80. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 75.80. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–77.00 and the 6M range is 73.80–77.30.

German Ifo business confidence unexpectedly improves in April.

FX outlook of the day

USD/INR (Spot: 76.46)

The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 76.46 levels. The Rupee was under pressure throughout the session yesterday as risk aversion gripped global markets. Weakness in domestic equities and broad dollar strength weighed on the Rupee. The announcement of LIC IPO and RBI's $ 5 bn Swap auction today is expected to support the rupee. The focus will be on the durable goods and consumer confidence numbers from the US and better-than-expected economic numbers could extend gains for the dollar. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bearish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 76.40-76.75.

EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0730)

The euro seems unable to recover ground on a firm basis and remains under pressure as the US dollar keeps rising across the board. Concerns about interest rate hikes from central banks and lockdowns in China dented investors' sentiment, weakening EURUSD that did not benefit from comments from European Central Bank policymakers looking to end the purchase program as soon as possible and suggesting multiple rate hikes before year-end. The hawkish shift has been offset by expectations of a more aggressive tightening from the Fed. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bearish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.0690-1.0770.

GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2763)

The GBPUSD pair witnessed heavy selling yesterday and tumbled to its lowest level since September 2020 during the Asian session. The British pound was weighed down by Friday's disappointing macro data, which indicated that the UK economy is under stress from the soaring cost of living. The flash PMI pointed to the biggest loss of momentum for service sector activity since Omicron hit businesses at the end of last year. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bearish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.2720-1.2800.

USD/JPY (Spot: 128.12)

Having failed to find acceptance above 129.00 in the previous week, USDJPY pair sellers have regained control, as the downside extends into the second straight day this Tuesday. The latest decline in the pair could be attributed to the broad-based retreat in the US dollar while Monday’s risk-aversion also kept the safe-haven demand for the yen underpinned. The major reached five-day lows of 127.36 in early Asia after the yen received a fresh boost from the Japanese labor market report, which showed that the country’s jobless rate fell to 2.6% in March, while the availability of jobs increased, per the government data. All eyes now turn towards the US Durable Goods data due for release later on Tuesday while Thursday’s Bank of Japan policy decision and US Q1 Advance GDP will be the main event risks for the major this week. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 127.80- 128.50.

Optimism falls as UK factories hit by fastest rise in costs since 1975.

