Outlook: The Friday payrolls remain the biggest stress point, with today’s durable goods and factory orders for June probably not a market-mover.

The strange and persistent decline in US yields is getting very worrisome, indeed. Yesterday we got a welcome excuse—the Treasury will be issuing less (by $150 billion) than announced in May. A supply constraint is the same thing as tapering, or so some say, in the sense of cutting excess liquidity.

New FOMC member Waller told the press yesterday that if job growth continues at levels like we just had—850,000/month—the Fed should start tapering in October. "We should go early and go fast, in order to make sure we're in position to raise rates in 2022, if we have to." The announcement could be in September. Once the Fed starts, "There's no reason you'd want to go slow on the taper, to prolong it - you want to get it done and get it over."

You have to wonder if Mr. Powell is a little annoyed. After all, he persists in clinging to the recovery being “a ways off.” Waller sees a rise in jobs by 1.6 million to 2 million in July and August pointing to a 85% recovery of pandemic-induced job losses, and that meets the bar for “substantial further progress." Reuters notes that Feds Brainard and Buller expressed similar sentiments last Friday. We’d like to note that a 2 million increase in jobs is NOT an 85% recovery of the 8-9 million still considered lost to the pandemic.

Before then we get the Bank of England (Thursday). Nobody expects any policy change this time but members are surely going to debate rising inflation and a probably talking about talking about tapering. Econoday reports “Much will depend upon the updated economic forecasts contained in the new Monetary Policy Report (MPR), also released on Thursday.” Bloomberg opines that given the pace of the recovery, traders now see a 13 bp rate rise by mid-2022, nearly double what it was a month ago. It agrees with Econoday that “While policy won't move this week, the BOE could still shake markets with a review into how it will eventually withdraw stimulus.”

The key thing to deduce from the central banks getting eager to reduce or end QE is that they are implicitly judging that the Delta variant is not a game-changer on the same level as the original outbreak. This is not unrealistic when you look at the UK’s recovery barely dented by Delta and Delta itself getting pushed back by the high rate of vaccination in that country. This bodes well for sterling, and probably in the near future for the dollar as well.

About China: Everyone is mightily confused about why China took actions to hamstring tech companies at a great loss of investor interest both at home and abroad. Bloomberg reports Ray Dalio says China is running capitalism to serve the best interests of the people and private companies need to show they appreciate they are subordinate. About DiDi—the state runs education. A private company offering educational services is practically an insult.

We would never quibble with the brilliant Dalio but this is a whitewash. Jack Ma’s Alibaba and other ventures do not compete with the state and he was the first to get taken down by more than a peg. What the state objects to is the pesky millionaires themselves. In the US, to the chagrin of Marxists, the regular Joe doesn’t mind if billionaire Jeff Bezos can fritter away billions on a space venture—they wish they could be just like him, right down to underpaying and mistreating employees. This is what China is afraid of: a population that admires millionaires who by definition are a blot on the communist copybook. They should not be possible in a commie country. A fresh embrace of communist principles is appearing, much of it spouted by Pres Xi himself, considering the second most powerful figure after Mao, according to recent articles in The Economist.

If China’s experiment with free market ideas and “state capitalism” is getting a makeover, it implies a drop in the stock indices as foreigners drop out, a rise in the yields necessary to attract foreign capital and conflict over the currency—down on actual demand but up, perhaps, on yields and if China can make it the numeraire for export transactions. This is going to be tricky.

And expensive. The FT’s Plender writes that “the wholesale dumping of Chinese bonds and equities by developed world fund managers earlier last week — in the face of Beijing’s continued assault on Chinese tech giants and its new attack on the Chinese private education industry — a striking about turn. Doubly so, given the sheer momentum of record inflows into China.

“The stock of inward foreign direct investment in China has risen from $587bn in 2010 to $1.9tn in 2020. While global foreign direct investment fell last year by 35 percent to $1tn, inflows into China rose from $141bn to $149bn, no doubt partly reflecting perceptions of a very rapid recovery from Covid-19.

“Foreign investors also bought $35bn of Chinese onshore equity stocks and $75bn of government bonds in the first half of this year, in each case a 50 percent increase over the buoyant pre-Covid levels in 2019. As for Chinese companies quoted in the US, until this month investors largely ignored the administration’s threats to delist those that fail to meet stricter audit compliance requirements. So, too, with prohibitions on investment in Chinese companies with links to the military.”

The Peterson Institute for International Economics doesn’t believe that what is happening is a decoupling. Case in point—" …. by easing restrictions on bond and equity inflows the Chinese authorities have been helping relieve the solvency problems of overstretched American and European pension funds … and “finding more generous yields in China’s bond market than in the US or Europe.”

We are underestimating the importance the Party attaches to control and stability. “Beijing is bent on cutting tech titans down to size and gaining a tighter hold over data. Its tilt at the tutoring market is designed to make education less elite-friendly.” China also wants to block US accounting rules from being applied to their companies. If the US persists, retaliation will be swift and brutal.

“If greater hostility to foreign capital endures, China will pay a price. So far Beijing’s aspiration for the renminbi to be a global reserve currency has been well served by its liberalised financial markets. Yet the essential next step — capital account liberalisation — was always going to be a challenge for the party because it entails a loss of control. It will become even harder if there are reduced foreign inflows to offset capital flight unleashed by rich Chinese who have no trust in the regime.”

We guess a crisis is brewing.

