USDINR: 77.7250 ▲ 0.19%.
GBPUSD: 1.2437 ▲ 0.81%.
EURUSD: 1.0529 ▲ 0.60%.
India 10-Year Bond Yield: 7.323 ▼ 0.44%.
US 10-Year Bond Yield: 2.837 ▼ 1.63%.
Sensex: 52,792.23 ▼ 2.61%.
Nifty: 15,809.40 ▼ 2.65%.
Key highlights
China is expected to cut benchmark lending rates at its monthly fixing on Friday, a second reduction this year, a Reuters survey showed, as it seeks to prop up credit demand to cushion an economic slowdown due to COVID-19 disruptions.
A rapid decline in the yen and market distortions caused by current monetary settings have raised the political heat on the BoJ as it becomes increasingly isolated in a world of hawkish-leaning central banks. Opposition lawmakers are grilling the BoJ regularly for allowing the currency to weaken and push up living costs, putting PM in a hot spot ahead of an upper house election scheduled in July.
British manufacturers reported the joint-strongest growth in orders this month since records began, while output rose at the fastest rate since July, figures from the Confederation of British Industry showed.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 77.71 levels. The pair traded in the narrow range of 77.64-77.74. The pair closed the trading session at 77.73. The USDINR pair ended slightly up tracking a sell-off from domestic indices as the global risk-off mood, along with the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed supported safe heaven dollar demand. However, the U.S. dollar edged slightly lower, handing back some of the previous session's gains although the safe haven remained in demand with risk sentiment fragile. The RBI’s continued intervention today to protect the level of 77.70 has capped any major gains in the pair.
Global currency updates
The euro rose as investors priced in the chance of an aggressive near-term tightening path by the ECB, while the safe-haven dollar took a breather after significant gains in the previous sessions. Money markets are currently pricing in around 105 bps of ECB rate hikes from around 95 bps on Tuesday before ECB official Klaas Knot signaled a 50-bps rate increase was possible in July. Cable regained strength after being deflated yesterday by a high inflation figure. Investors turned the focus toward the BoE, which is expected to raise rates by 25 bps in the policy meeting next month that would bring the benchmark rate to 1.25%, in an effort to bring soaring inflation under control and ease strong pressure on households and the economy.
Bond market
Treasury yields fell today, pushing prices higher, as investors continued to seek shelter in bonds from a steep sell-off in equities. Stock futures slid, pointing to deeper losses for U.S. markets on growing worries of an economic slowdown. Investors bought government bonds, perceived as a haven asset in times of economic uncertainty. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes edged down to 2.84% from 2.88% of the previous close. India's 10-year benchmark closed the day at 7.32% as the levels came off from their highs amid the cooling of US yield and crude oil prices today.
Equity market
It was the worst day for Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 in more than two months, amid a sell-off as concerns resurfaced about rising inflation and its impact on world economic growth. Losses across sectors pulled the headline indices lower, with financial, IT, and metal shares being the biggest drags. Broader markets also bled, with the Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty smallcap 100 indices falling almost 3% each.
Evening sunshine
Focus to be on the US Initial Jobless Claims data.
European stocks declined as global markets are rattled by fears over rampant inflation. The negative trade for European stocks came after regional markets closed lower yesterday as fears over inflation rattled markets on both sides of the Atlantic. US stock index futures fell, signaling more selling on Wall Street as investors kept a close eye on the impact of rising inflation on the U.S. economy and corporate earnings. The focus will be on the US Initial Jobless Claims data due later today.
