The perspective on China's growth trajectory is becoming increasingly singularly focused, revolving around the crucial policy decisions that the authorities in China must make. A more substantial approach must be taken to avoid the risk-negative aspect of falling short of its 5% growth target for the year. This should involve a thoughtful blend of strategies such as a credit infusion, relaxation in the property sector, and a shift in fiscal stance. The current cautious steps in policy adjustments indicate two significant points: a) a growing acceptance of a slower growth pace and b) a determination to persevere with the ongoing deleveraging endeavours.
Considering these circumstances, it appears logical for policymakers to embrace a certain degree of foreign exchange depreciation. While it is true that uncontrolled weakening of the FX could trigger a self-fulfilling cycle through expectation dynamics, the Chinese authorities possess both justification (to counteract excessive FX depreciation) and the capability to counterbalance pressure on the Renminbi (RMB). Nevertheless, they are also confronted with escalating drawbacks in doing so, including the possibility of tighter onshore RMB liquidity and a negative feedback loop as global financial conditions tighten.
In this context, the assessment remains that the overall cost-benefit analysis advises against setting a rigid stance on the RMB's value without implementing more substantial policy measures to steer the growth trajectory.
