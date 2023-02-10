China Inflation is picking up, but there could be a bigger problem in Japan. US stocks have come under pressure as expected, and further declines are likely.
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0700 amid renewed USD demand
EUR/USD is holding lower ground, heading toward 1.0700 in the early European morning. Risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot, allowing the US Dollar pullback to gain momentum. The focus remains on the EU economic forecasts and US sentiment data.
USD/JPY drops to 130.00 area on reports about next BoJ governor
USD/JPY came under heavy bearish and declined to the 130.00 area following reports that Japan plans to appoint Kazuo Ueda as the BoJ's next governor after Kuroda steps down. The US Dollar stalls recovery ahead of key data.
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.2100 after UK GDP
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades at around 1.2100. The data from the UK showed on Friday that the GDP contracted by 0.5% on a monthly basis while staying stagnant in the fourth quarter, not allowing Pound Sterling to gain traction.
Gold looks south amid Bear Flag, ahead of key United States data
Gold price is sitting at the lowest level in five weeks near the $1,850 psychological mark on the final trading day of the week, on track to book the second weekly drop. The renewed uptick in the United States Dollar (USD) amid souring risk sentiment is exerting further downside pressure on the Gold price.
Will Dogecoin price rise in the face of adversity or sink to December 2022 lows?
Dogecoin price looks better than most altcoins after the recent sell-off. However, this minor pullback in DOGE could give sidelined buyers a chance to not only save the meme coin from collapsing but to trigger a huge uptrend.