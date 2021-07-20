A surge in delta variant cases across the globe has resulted in a tremendous bout of risk aversion . Safe haven US treasuries have rallied. Yields have fallen across the curve but the far end has fallen more as long-term inflation expectations have collapsed. 10-30y yields are lower by 10-14bps. The sentiment was also marred by an escalation in tensions between the US & its allies and China. The US formally linked the Microsoft exchange hack to China and accused the Chinese government of sponsoring cyberattacks and cyber espionage. There are several issues of contention between the US and China already and the possibility of the Chinese government's involvement in perpetrating cyberattacks on US companies/governments are only likely to increase the strain in US-China ties. Crude prices plummeted as supply is set to increase with production increases while the demand outlook has been dampened due to the resurgence of COVID cases. The PBoC kept LPR unchanged indicating that it is not too worried about growth tapering off as of now. A recent cut in RRR had raised speculation of whether the PBoC would follow it up with an LPR cut.

