China GDP came in at a good headline looking 3.9%, but Retail sales and Property Prices were a major concern. Immediate muted reaction, but where to from here. Australia saw the Services PMI go into contraction and Manufacturing PMI hit a 14-month low?
GBP/USD falls below 1.1300, eyes on UK politics
GBP/USD lost its traction and fell below 1.1300 on Monday. The PMI surveys from the UK showed that the private sector's economic activity continued to contract in October. Meanwhile, market participants keep a close eye on political developments in the UK.
EUR/USD steadies above 0.9800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure following the disappointing EU and Germany PMI data and declined toward 0.9800 before going into a consolidation phase. Investors await the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and PMI surveys from the US.
USD/JPY steadies around 149.00 after rollercoaster moves on alleged Japan intervention
USD/JPY treads water around 148.85 following a volatile start to the week which initially refreshed a fortnight low before recalling the buyers ahead of Monday’s European session.
Gold falls to $1,650 area despite retreating US yields
After having touched its strongest level in more than a week at $1,670 earlier in the day, gold lost its traction and declined to the $1,650 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 1.5% on the day, the risk-averse market environment weighs on XAU/USD.
What to expect after Cardano’s 10% rally this weekend
Cardano price has rallied 10% over the weekend. An influx of volume accompanies the recent uptrend. Invalidation of the bearish trend is a breach below $0.33.