Though overall US March retail sales beat estimates, the retail sales control group came in below expectations (6.9% MoM against expectations of 7.2%). The retail sales control group is a filtered number and more accurately represents consumer spending which is a major component of US GDP. The markets have perhaps attributed the headline retail sales beat to a one-off effect of stimulus check dole-outs. The markets also looked through the jobless claims which at 576k were the lowest since March'20. The markets seem to be in no hurry to jump ahead of the Fed this time around. They would want to see whether the recovery is substantial and sustainable.
US yields continued to retreat. 10y yield was lower by 5bps and 30y by 10bps. Lower long-term rates and lower short-term real rates are likely to weigh on the Dollar. US equities continue to print record highs.
Even domestic equities recovered intraday to end with gains of 0.5% yesterday. The Rupee too strengthened post initial weakness on bunched-up inflows and some selling by nationalized banks. Near month forwards spiked with 1m forward yield rising as much as 30bps on offshore-onshore arbitrage-related flows. With yesterday's move, 75.30 seems to have become a short-term resistance. Though the overall uptrend remains intact, we could see a few sideways sessions in the 74.30-75.30 range. The Rupee is at an all-time low against the Yuan (CNYINR at close to 11.50) and this bodes well for domestic manufacturing.
Domestic bonds sold off post the first Rs 25000cr purchase by the RBI under recently announced GSAP 1.0. The cut-offs seemed to be on the higher side and that seems to have spooked markets. March WPI came in at 7.39%, the highest in 8 years and that too would be a cause of concern for the bond markets. The OIS though did not react much to the WPI print.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 75.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 74.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.50 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the back foot above 1.1950 amid tepid mood
EUR/USD trades on the back foot above 1.1950, consolidating the corrective pullback. Fears of delay in economic recovery magnified on downbeat vaccine updates, Geopolitical tensions also weigh on sentiment. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index in focus.
GBP/USD attempts a bounce above 1.3750
GBP/USD trades above 1.3750, heading back towards 1.3800, as the US dollar bounce falters amid a downbeat market mood. Covid vaccine concerns and a lack of significant economic data could keep the upside elusive.
Ripple bulls plan comeback with 30% rally
XRP price could surge 30% after a bounce from an ascending parallel channel’s lower trend line. Resetting social sentiment and funding rates provide a tailwind to the bullish thesis. A bearish scenario could come into play if sellers slice through the channel’s lower boundary at $1.70.
Gold looks to $1800 amid bullish technical setup
Gold broke the recent range trade to the upside on Thursday and rallied hard to reach fresh two-week highs at 1770, benefiting from the relentless selling in the US dollar across the board. Rebounding Treasury yields could be a risk to gold’s advance.
The pause that refreshes: Are currency markets hesitant to run with US data?
Recent American economic results have been exceptional. Payrolls, Retail Sales, and even Initial Jobless Claims, show recovery in full swing. But the dollar topped out against the euro and the yen two weeks ago even as US data has blossomed.