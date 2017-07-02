China FX Reserves continue descent; fall below the $3.0T level for 1st time in six years

Notes/Observations

- Widening Euro Zone peripheral spreads and China keeping monetary conditions tight said to have had a negative effect on risk appetite

- China FX Reserves fall below the $3.00T level for first time since Feb 2011 (7th straight monthly decline)

Overnight:

Asia:

- RBA: left its Cash Target Rate unchanged at 1.50% (as expected). Reiterated that policy was consistent with growth and inflation targets and that a rising AUD currency could complicated economic transition. Inflation expected to remain low for some time but was expecting CPI to pick up over 2017 to be above 2%

- Japan Fin Min Aso: FX stability is important; improving economic links with US in both countries' benefit. BoJ easing not aimed at weakening JPY currency and would not engage in competitive devaluation

- New Zealand Central Bank (RBNZ) Gov Wheeler will NOT seek second term; Dep Gov Spencer to be acting Gov starting Sept 27th

- RBNZ Expectation Survey for inflation/GDP/employment outlook over next 2 years saw improved conditions across the board.GDP seen at its highest level in 2.5 years, while unemployment the lowest since Q3 2008. - PBOC again skipped its OMOs on Tuesday in order to keep liquidity stable in banking system (3rd consecutive day that daily reverse repos skipped). PBoC usually drained liquidity after the Chinese New Year, though it is rare for it to completely skip an OMO

- China Jan new Yuan loans said to top the prior monthly record of CNY2.5T

Europe:

- ECB's Villeroy (France): exiting the euro and devaluing our currency would increase French borrowing costs; If French growth lagged other similar countries it was because of a lack of reform efforts, not because of the euro currency

- IMF completed 2016 article IV consultation on Greece; most directors agreed Greece did not need further fiscal consolidation at present but further relief might be required to restore debt sustainability

Americas:

- Fed's Harker (hawk, voter): March FOMC should be on the table for rate decision; don't want to get behind the curve

Economic data

- (JP) Japan Dec Preliminary Leading Index: 105.2 v 105.5e; Coincident Index: 115.2 v 115.1e

- (CH) Swiss Jan SECO Consumer Confidence (beat): -3 v -11e

- (DE) Germany Dec Industrial Production (miss) M/M: -3.0% v +0.3%e; Y/Y: -0.7% v +2.5%e

- (FR) France Dec Trade Balance (beat): -€3.4B v -€3.5Be

- (CN) China Jan Foreign Reserves (miss): $2.998T v $3.009T ((7th consecutive decline and falls below $3T for first time since Feb 2011)

- (TW) Taiwan Jan Trade Balance: $3.5B v $3.7Be; Exports Y/Y: 7.0% v 8.0%e; Imports Y/Y: 8.4% v 10.4%e

- (CH) Swiss Jan Foreign Currency Reserves (CHF): 643.7B v 646.1Be

- (UK) Jan Halifax House Prices (miss) M/M: -0.9% v 0.0%e; 3M/Y: 5.7% v 6.0%e

- (ZA) South Africa Jan SACCI Business Confidence: 97.7 v 93.8 prior

- (BR) Brazil Jan FGV Inflation IGP-DI M/M: 0.4% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 6.0% v 6.0%e

Fixed Income Issuance:

- (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) opened its books to sell 7-year and 40-year OLO bonds via syndicate

- (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) opend its book to sell 2027 DSL Bonds

- (AT) Austria Debt Agency (AFFA) sold total €1.43B vs. €1.43B indicated in 2023 and 2026 RAGB bonds

SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM

Index snapshot (as of 10:00 GMT)

Indices [Stoxx50 +0.1% at 3,243, FTSE +0.6% at 7,213, DAX +0.4% at 11,555, CAC-40 +0.1% at 4,783, IBEX-35 -0.2% at 9,338, FTSE MIB -0.2% at 18,654, SMI +0.7% at 8,388, S&P 500 Futures +0.2%]

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European equity indices are trading mixed across the board but weighed lower by the major banking stocks; shares of BNP Paribas leading the sector losses seen in the Eurostoxx after releasing Q4 results; shares of Munich Re leading losses seen in the Dax after releasing their Q4 results; FTSE 100 outperforming led by shares of DCC after announcing an acquisition of Esso Retail Norway; commodity and mining stocks trading higher in the index; shares of BP the notable laggard however after releasing lower than expected Q4 results.

A plethora of upcoming scheduled US earnings (pre-market) include Asbury Automotive, Aecom Technology, Archer-Daniels-Midland, AGCO, AMETEK, Aramark Holdings, Arrow Electronics, Cardinal Health, CDW Corp, Church & Dwight, Centene, Emerson Electric, Fidelity National, Glatfelter, General Motors, Graphic Packaging International, ICE, Michael Kors, Lennox, Mednax, Mallinckrodt, Mosaic Company, NGL Energy Partners, National Oilwell Varco, Omnicom, Penske Auto Group, Sabre Corp, Spirit Airlines, S&P Global, Steris Corp, TransDigm, Tenneco, Vulcan Minerals, Wellcare Health Plans, and Westjet Airlines.

Equities (as of 09:50 GMT)

- Consumer Discretionary: [Axfood AXFO.SE -4.8% (Q4 results), Caverion CAV1V.FI +2.8% (Q4 results), Connect Group CNCT.UK -0.4% (RM acquires Education & Care business for £56.5M), DCC Plc DCC.UK +6.6% (to acquire Esso Retail Norway for NOK2.43B), First Group FGP.UK +4.8% (Q3 trading update), Metro MEO.DE -0.5% (Shareholders voted in favour of split into two companies), Pandora PNDORA.DK -4.9% (Q4 results)]

- Energy: [BP BP.UK -3.0% (Q4 results), Neste Oil NES1V.FI -6.3% (Q4 results), Statoil STL.NO -1.6% (Q4 results)]

- Financials: [Banco Sabadell SAB.ES -0.5% (strategic update), Bellway BWY.UK +3.7% (trading udpate), BNP Paribas BNP.FR -4.6% (Q4 results), Hannover Re HNR1.DE +1.2% (prelim FY16 results), Munich Re MUV2.DE -1.7% (Q4 results), St Modwen Properties SMP.UK +1.8% (FY16 results)]

- Healthcare: [ALK-Abello ALKB.DK -1.0% (Q4 results), Fagron FAGR.BE -2.3% (FY16 results)]

- Industrials: [DX Group DX.UK -59.7% (trading update), GEA Group G1A.DE +5.6% (prelim FY16 results), Jenoptik JEN.DE +2.5% (prelim FY16 results)]

Speakers

- ECB's Coeure (France) stated that the Euro currency was at an appropriate level for economic situation

- EU's Dombrovskis: Structural issues remain in banking sector; overall the Euro Area has shown resilience

- Italy Stats Agency (ISTAT) Monthly Economic Note: Domestic economic growth seen maintaining its current pace

- Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei: No enemy can paralyze the Iranian nation. Iranians to show response to President Trump's threats on Friday's anniversary of 1979 revolution

- China FX regulator SAFE stated that its FX reserves were ample; fluctuations in forex reserves were normal. Cross-border capital outflows had eased

- Chinese Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS): CNY currency (Yuan) to show two-way fluctuation and remain stable at the equilibrium level

- China Foreign Minister Wang: President Xi's phone call with President Trump was very positive. China studied official US policy, not campaign rhetoric

Currencies

- The USD maintained a firm tone despite the recent decline in the US 10-ear real yields since Friday’s employment report. Euro Zone peripheral spreads and China keeping monetary conditions tight has had a negative effect on risk appetite. Several Fed officials (Harker and Williams) have kept the March FOMC meeting as a ‘live’ one for the next possible rate hike. The FX rhetoric continued to heat up as various ECB and Japanese officials denied their respective central banks were currency manipulators

- EUR/USD was softer by over 0.7% to approach the mid-1.06 area. The miss in German Dec Industrial Production data did not help sentiment in Europe. The upcoming elections in Europe also seemed to instill some headwinds as the political worries weighed on euro

- The USD/JPY tested 111.60 during the Asian session but recovered to move back above the 112 handle in the session.

Fixed Income:

- Bund futures trade at 163.46 up 28 ticks but off highs as European Equities recover off lows. Futures touched a high of 163.74 with a move back above targeting 164.28 then 164.45. Support moves to 162.92 followed by yesterday low of 162.44 then 161.63.

- Gilt futures trade at 125.22 trading back above 125 a 3 week high. Futures have faded the early highs of 125.44 with support moving to 124.38 followed by 123.81 , 123.17 with Dec low at 122.08 the eventual target. Resistance lies just above highs at 125.73 followed by 126.00. Short Sterling futures trade flat to 2bp higher with Jun17Jun18 continuing to flatten trading at 18/19bp some 10bp lower then last weeks high.

- Tuesday's liquidity report showed Monday's excess liquidity fell to €1.317T down €1B from €1.318T prior. Use of the marginal lending facility fell to €106M from €171M prior.

- Corporate issuance saw $6.2B come to market via 6 issuers headlined by Estee Lauder 3 part $1.5B offering and Discover Financial Services $1B 10 year offering.

Looking Ahead

- (US) 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to hear challenge to Trump's immigration (during evening hours)

- (RO) Romania Central Bank (NBR) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Interest Rate unchanged at 1.75%

- (IL) Israel Jan Foreign Currency Balance: No est v $98.4B prior

- (MX) Mexico Jan Vehicle Production: No est v 242.5K prior; Vehicle Exports: No est v 216.7K prior - AMIA

- (AR) Argentina Central Bank 7-Day Repo Reference Rate

- 05:30 (UK) Weekly John Lewis LFL sales data

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-month Bills

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €500M in 0.1% I/L 2046 Bonds (Bundei)

- 05:30 (UK) DMO to sell £3.0B in 1.75% 2019 Gilts

- 05:30 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell €1.7-2.1B in 3-month and 12-month Bills

- 06:00 (TR) Turkey to Sell Zero 2018 Bonds

- 06:00 (RU) Russia announces weekly OFZ bond auction

- 06:30 (CL) Chile Jan Trade Balance: $0.4Be v $1.2B prior, Total Exports: $5.3Be v $6.2B prior, Total Imports: $4.8Be v $5.0B prior, Copper Exports: No est v $2.9B prior

- 06:30 (CL) Chile Jan International Reserves: No est v $40.5B prior

- 06:30 (EU) ESM to sell €1.5B in 3-month Bills

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing

- 07:00 (CL) Chile Dec Nominal Wage M/M: No est v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 4.8%e v 4.9% prior

- 07:45 (US) Weekly Goldman Economist Chain Store Sales

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Jan Official Reserves: No est v $114.4B prior

- 08:00 (RU) Russia Jan Official Reserve Assets: $386.0Be v $377.7B prior

- 08:15 (UK) Baltic Dry Index

- 08:30 (US) Dec Trade Balance: -$45.0Be v -$45.2B prior

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Dec Int'l Merchandise Trade: C$0.2Be v C$0.5B prior

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Dec Building Permits M/M: -3.0%e v -0.1% prior

- 08:30 (SI) Slovenia Debt Agency to sell 3-month, 6-month and 12-month Bills

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook Sales

- 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves

- 09:00 (NZ) Fonterra Global Dairy Trade Auction

- 09:00 (RO) Romania Central Bank gov Isarescu to hold post rate decision press conference

- 09:00 (BR) Brazil to sell I/L 2022, 2026, 2035 and 2055 Bonds

- 09:50 (UK) Bank of England (BOE) Bond Buying Operation (over 15 years)

- 10:00 (US) Dec JOLTS Job Openings: 5.57Me v 5.522M prior

- 10:00 (CA) Canada Jan Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (Seasonally Adj): No est v 60.8 prior

- 10:30 (CA) Canada to sell 3-month, 6-month and 12-month Bills

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week Bills

- 12:00 (US) DOE Short-Term Crude Outlook

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell in 3-Year Notes

- 15:00 (US) Dec Consumer Credit: $20.0Be v $24.5B prior

- 15:00 (MX) Mexico Citibanamex Survey of Economists

- 16:00 (NZ) New Zealand Jan ANZ Truckometer Heavy (heavy traffic) M/M: No est v -0.1% prior

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories