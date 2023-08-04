Share:

Today, there is a meeting between the People's Bank of China and China's National Development and Reform Commission. Traders will closely monitor the meeting for any statements regarding economic support and stimulus.

However, there has been a lack of specific details on China's policies. So far, the policies announced have been fragmented. We have received numerous statements of support, but it remains to be seen if any concrete actions will be taken soon.

Outlook

Due to a decline in growth and low inflation, the PBOC has promised to improve countercyclical management and decrease various interest rates, such as the OMO 7-day reverse repo rate, MLF rate, and LPR, in June. Additionally, interbank interest rates have decreased. Though loan and credit growth was slow in April and May due to reduced activity, there was a recovery in June fueled by policy support.

Based on our analysis of H2, it is likely that the PBOC will implement more measures to ease monetary policy. We have identified several factors that support this prediction:

The current growth momentum is not strong enough and requires additional policy support. Despite recent policy rate cuts, low inflation levels have increased real rates, leaving room for further cuts in nominal interest rates. Interest payments as a percentage of GDP continue to increase due to rising debt levels, even as effective lending rates decrease.

Therefore, reducing borrowing costs is necessary to alleviate the burden of interest payments for households and corporations.

Although we anticipate loosening monetary policy, we expect it to be done cautiously and deliberately. Officials remain focused on promoting sustainable economic growth. To maximize the expected monetary policy effectiveness, easing should be coupled with measures to stimulate demand, such as increased government spending and further relaxation of property policies. These steps are necessary to ensure that the economy continues to expand. The PBOC's H2 work conference has recommended supporting the property sector by reducing mortgage rates for current borrowers.

It sounds good, but let’s see if Mainland China policymakers move into the “actions speak louder than words “mode.