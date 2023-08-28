Share:

Asia market: CN equities rise at open after a flurry of weekend announcements out of CN in bid to rescue domestic markets, stocks later pared gains; China Evergrande relists in HK after 18 months, -80%.

General trend

- A flurry of late Friday thru’ weekend announcements & activity from China regulators and PBOC in attempts to shore up domestic property, stock markets and the Yuan itself; (see China section for details).

- China markets initially reacted positively at the open, with China’s Securities Index +10% at the open, Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index up +5.5, and the Hang Seng opened +3%. However, stocks pared gains by more than 50% as the trading session continued.

- However, most China analysts are not convinced that reducing friction on property and stock transactions will do much to tackle the underlying issue of a lack of demand.

- On a separate note, commentators noted how tired and lethargic Pres Xi appeared to be at last week’s BRICS Summit in South Africa – where he also inexplicably missed an important business speech he was due to give at the Summit.

- Unsubstantiated rumors on Chinese social media in recent days suggest that Xi is fighting increasingly bitter power battles within the CCP and the PLA, on top of China’s mushrooming economic problems, with Xi himself reportedly aloof and difficult to deal with.

- Also over the weekend China’s July industrial profits continued to weaken with an overall YTD fall of -15.5% y/y. Sub-components included a -12.5% fall in profits for foreign firms and a whopping -20.3% decline for state-owned firms.

- China Evergrande applied over the weekend to resume trading in Hong Kong from Monday 28 Aug after de-listing in Mar 2022 (and after filing on Aug 17 for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection from creditors in New York).

- Shortly afterwards, Evergrande reported its results for H1 FY23, with another huge loss of CNY33B, although 50% less y/y. Also warned that its ability to continue as a going concern depends on whether it can successfully complete restructuring negotiations with creditors.

- At Monday’s HK open Evergrande re-opened at HK$0.30, down -80% from the last closing price in Mar 18, 2022 of HK$1.65.

- CN auto-related M&A with Xpeng acquiring Didi’s Smart Auto development, and BYD acquiring design engineering firm Jabil Circuit out of Singapore.

- The PBOC maintained Yuan support with another strong fix ~1,000 pips above estimates, and in open market operations injected the most net cash since Feb of this year.

- US Fed Chair Powell at Jackson Hole kept on message that higher rates are here for longer. His speech came after Asia markets closed for the week.

- BOJ Gov Ueda participated in a Jackson Hole panel on Saturday where he reaffirmed the BOJ’s current monetary policy due to underlying inflation still being below 2%. He also warned that fragmentation due to reshoring and geopolitical tensions could lead to inefficiencies, which Central Banks find difficult to assess.

- Australia retail sales beat estimates, however the Australian Stats Agency said that while there was a rise in July, underlying growth in retail turnover remained subdued. The rise in July is also a partial reversal of last month’s sharp decline in turnover.

- Australia’s Fortescue Metals shares down -5% as CEO unexpectedly departs on FY23 earnings release day (profits fell) after just 6 months on the job.

- US equity FUTs flat in Asia trading.

- Month-end in focus.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Tue AU RBA Bullock Speech.

- Tue night US JOLTS Job Openings.

- Wed CN NBS Manufacturing PMI + AU CPI.

- Thu JP Retail Sales + Industrial Production.

- Thu night US Core PCE, Personal Spending.

- Fri CN Caixin Manufacturing PMI + JP / AU / KR Manufacturing PMI.

- Fri night US Non-farm payrolls + unemployment + ISM Manufacturing PMI.

Holidays in Asia this week

- Mon Aug 28 Philippines.

- Thu Aug 31 Malaysia.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,123

- Australia July Retail Sales M/M: 0.5% v 0.2%e.

- Fortescue Metals (FMG.AU) Reports FY23 Net $4.8B v $6.2B y/y; Underlying EBITDA $10.0B v $10.6B y/y; Rev $16.9B v $17.4B y/y.

- Australia PM Albanese: "Tragic" US aircraft incident in North Australia during multi-nation exercise "Predators Run 2023" (weekend update).

- New Zealand July Filled Jobs M/M: +0.3% v +0.4% prior [4th straight rise].

- New Zealand Stats Agency: July Activity index Y/Y: +0.4% v +1.0% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +3.1% at 18,519.

- Shanghai Composite opens +5.1% at 3,219.

- (CN) TTN Research Alert: Flurry of weekend announcements and activity from China regulators and PBOC in attempts to shore up domestic property, stock markets and the Yuan itself; (weekend update).

- China July Industrial Profits Y/Y: -6.7% v -8.3% prior; YTD Y/Y: -15.5% v -16.8% prior (weekend update).

- China said to issue nationwide guidance rules to ease mortgages for some home buyers; Proposes that local governments can scrap a rule that disqualifies people who’ve ever had a mortgage, even if fully repaid, from being considered a first-time buyer.

- China Securities Regulator (CSRC): China urges domestic institutions to increase stock investments to help stabilize stock market - meeting with state pension fund, big banks and insurers

China PBOC confirms guidance on relaxing residential housing loans.

- China Securities Regulator (CSRC): To slow pace of IPO's at the current stage; Exchanges to lower margin requirements, and will further regulate stake reductions. (Weekend update).

- China watchdog said to meet global investors in bid to halt outflows; PBOC reportedly asked domestic lenders to scale back outward bond investments under the Bond Connect scheme (weekend update).

- China Finance Ministry confirms to cut stamp duty on domestic stock trading by 50% from Aug 28 (weekend update).

- China to hold the third China-Africa Peace and Security Forum from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2 - China Defense Ministry (weekend update).

- Country Garden Holdings (2007.HK) To sell 26.67% stake in Guangzhou Lihe Real Estate Development for CNY1.29B (weekend update).

- Evergrande Real Estate (3333.HK) Applies to resume trading on Mon, Aug 28th as it has fulfilled the resumption guidance - filing [**Note: trading in Evergrande shares was suspended since Mar 2022] (weekend update).

- 3333.HK Reports H1 FY23 (CNY) Attributable Net -33.0B v -64.2B y/y, Op -17.4B, Rev 128.2B v 89.3B y/y; Warns that ability to continue as a going concern still depends on (i) whether it can successfully complete the Proposed Offshore Debts Restructuring, (ii) whether it can successfully negotiate with the remaining lenders on extensions or deferrals.

- 3333.HK Shares re-list down >80% (from Mar 18, 2022).

- Xpeng (9868.HK) Acquires Didi's smart auto development business for max consideration of ~HK$5.84B in stock.

- BYD (002594.CN) Announces acquisition of Jabil Circuit (Singapore) by unit for CNY15.8B.

- US State Dept: "Strongly condemns Hong Kong authorities' ongoing harassment of family members in Hong Kong of democracy advocates living overseas".

- China Commerce Minister Wang: China-US relations matter bilaterally and globally - speaking with US Commerce Sec Raimondo.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1856 v 7.1883 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY332B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY298B v injects CNY123B prior [largest net injection since Feb].

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +0.9% at 31,915.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Ueda: With underlying inflation still below 2%, will stick to current monetary policy - Jackson Hole comments (weekend update).

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Reiterates not at stage to comment on extra budget.

- METI to resume water subsidies for new industrial water facilities.

- Japan plans to double EV charging station target.

- Japan govt reportedly to provide additional support for fisheries industry after China bans aquatic imports from Japan (weekend update).

- Fitch Ratings Dir: BOJ policy change need not impact Japan sovereign credit rating.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.6% at 2,534.

Other Asia

- Taiwan’s Hon Hai (Foxconn) Founder Terry Gou: China will not dare to take over Hon Hai; Formally announces run for Taiwan Presidency as an Independent.

- China Defense Ministry: Reiterates it urges US to stop arms sales to Taiwan (weekend update).

- Indonesia July M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 6.4% v 6.1% prior.

- Indonesia Central Bank (BI) says liquidity "will not be too tight, but will not be excessive" once it launches new certificates - BI Official Edi Susianto.

North America

- US Fed Chair Powell: prepared to raise rates further if appropriate; real rates are positive and will proceed carefully; will remain restrictive until inflation sustainably slowing - Jackson Hole remarks (weekend update).

- Fed's Harker (Voter): Fed has to get inflation back to 2% (weekend update).

- Fed's Mester (non-voter): We are getting close to where we need to be with rates; probably still have some more work to do with rates because core inflation is too high (weekend update).

- (US) UAW members (97%) vote to authorize a right to strike at GM, ford and Stellantis (as widely expected); deadline for current contract expiration is Sept 14th (weekend update).

- Aug final University of Michigan confidence: 69.5 V 71.2E (weekend update).

Europe

- ECB chief Lagarde: We will set rates as high as necessary for inflation; Must keep price expectations anchored – Jackson Hole speech and Q&A. (weekend update).

- ECB's Kazaks (hawk, Latvia): Core inflation is still elevated; No rush to say we are don raising rates.

- ECB's Nagel (Germany): Not so sure we should become a buyer of last resort.

- UK BOE's Broadbent: Buying Gilts in 2022 is not what we wanted to do.

- BP.UK CEO: Co. needs rapid and 'just' energy transition; To invest up to 50% of its capital in energy transition by end of the decade.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +1.6%, ASX 200 +0.6% , Hang Seng +1.2%; Shanghai Composite +1.4% ; Kospi +0.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 +0.1%.

- EUR 1.0793-1.0812 ; JPY 146.35-145.62 ; AUD 0.6405-0.6440 ;NZD 0.5900-0.5926.

- Gold +0.3% at $1,944/oz; Crude Oil +0.1% at $79.92/brl; Copper +0.2% at $3.7995/lb.