China's trade data has outperformed this morning, showing no evidence of wilting under rising prices, supply disruptions, virus restrictions or any other excuse you wish to insert. The June surplus rose to $51.50 billion, with June Exports YoY increasing 32.20%, and June Imports YoY increasing by 36.70%, blowing the consensus forecast out of the water.

That makes last Friday's RRR cut by the PBOC all the odder when taken in this context. It could be that the PBOC and other organs of state believe "peak recovery" is upon China and are trying to get ahead of the game, or that it was simply housekeeping to offset the wave of maturing MLF's to be repaid by the banking sector in the months ahead. Time will tell which is the correct, like so much at the moment, including the transitory/sticky inflation argument, the chips could fall either way.

The robust China data will be a shot in the arm for Asia, though, and a sense of relief across the region will be palpable. Ex-China, Asia and Australia are dealing with varying waves of Covid-19, which, given their stubborn refusal to go away, will inevitably lead to some mollifying of growth prospects for the rest of the year. The Bank of Indonesia head kicked that process of yesterday by downgrading the country's 2021 growth forecast, suggesting short-term downward pressure on the Rupiah, and reaffirming the central bank's dovish stance. He won't be the last.

Inflationary pressures are still circling, though, with New Zealand Food Inflation YoY for June surprising to the upside, printing at 2.80%, well above the 1.8-% expected. That has seen the Kiwi rise today as markets pencil in a higher risk that this week's RBNZ meeting could contain a tapering surprise. I do doubt this outcome, though, as the RBNZ will be looking across the Tasman at Sydney and Covid-19 across Asia and quite rightly saying the downside risks internationally are not balanced at all and will maintain their uber-dovish stance.

French and German Inflation is released this afternoon, but it will be US Headline and Core Inflation that will captivate financial markets attention. In particular, the YoY Core Inflation for June will be the centre of focus and whether it climbs above 4.0%, and if so, by how much. The US Treasury bond auctions passed without incident overnight, suggesting markets remain unconcerned about an upside surprise.

It is fair to say that markets, generally across asset classes, are circling in a holding pattern awaiting the US CPI data. From my perspective, it will take a print by the Core CPI will North of 4.0% to shake the markets from their present torpor. The weight of cash capping bond yields and flowing into stocks by default is just too heavy right now. If JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs produce blockbuster quarterly results today as expected, the inflationista's job will become harder still.

Asian equities continue to rally

With the overnight treasury auctions passing without incident, Wall Street equities continued to rise modestly. The street pricing in no US CPI surprises and anticipating another solid quarterly earnings season kicking off this week. The S&P 500 rose 0.35%, the Nasdaq by 0.21%, and the Dow Jones by 0.37%, with the futures in Asia settling into a pre-CPI waiting game.

That was enough on its own to greenlight a positive start to trading in Asia, which has been boosted by impressive China trade data this morning as well. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi have both climbed 0.75% higher today. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 have edged 0.30% higher, with no signs of clampdown nerves showing today.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng has leapt by 1.60% after Tencent gained unconditional approval from the Chinese Government to complete an acquisition. Singapore and Taipei have risen 0.75%, with Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok climbing 0.35%, while Jakarta has edged 0.10% lower following the BI growth downgrade.

The prospect of an extended lockdown in Sydney has not dented confidence in Australia, with resources and banks outperforming and a federal support package announcement imminent for NSW. The ASX 200 has risen 0.20%, while the All Ordinaries is 0.40% higher.

European stock markets should follow the default setting from Wall Street and Asia and rise gently at the commencement of trading. Only a surprise jump in German and French inflation data is likely to crack confidence ahead of the US inflation data later this evening. Otherwise, I expect equity markets to market time ahead of that release.

Currency markets content to range-trade

With a comparatively light news flow overnight, currency markets are also in wait-and-see mode ahead of US inflation this evening. The US Dollar continues to trade to the lower side of its recent ranges, despite the dollar index rising slightly by 0.13% to 92.22 overnight in directionless trading. Momentum still favours a softer US Dollar for now, with US bond yields capped. Only a massive upside surprise by US Core CPI this evening is likely to change that narrative. The dollar index's key pivot level remains 91.50, with rallies capped above 92.60.

EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY spent the overnight session treading water ahead of inflation data today. In Asia, they are barely changed at 1.1870, 1.3900 and 110.40, respectively. The recovery in risk sentiment has seen AUD/USD and NZD/USD recover in recent sessions. AUD/USD sits midrange between 0.7400 and 0.7600, with a break of either side signalling its next directional move. NZD/USD received a short-term boost from FPI data this morning, but its rally has petered out above 0.7000. Ahead of the RBNZ policy meeting, gains are likely to be limited. A break of either 0.6900 or 0.7100 will signal its next directional move.

The super-strong China trade data today has seen the Yuan push higher versus the US Dollar. USD/CNY has fallen 0.20% to 6.4645, and the fall by the Yuan after the PBOC RRR surprise last week has run its course for now. USD/CNY looks set to range between 6.4500 and 6.4900 until we get a directional move by the US Dollar in the DM space.

The picture is not so bright across the rest of Asia as Covid-19 concerns continue to weigh on regional investor sentiment. For that reason, I expect the US Dollar weakness to be more fully expressed in the major currency space instead of the Asian FX space this week. The Malaysian Ringgit, Thai Baht, Indonesian Rupiah Philippine Peso and to a lesser extent, the Singapore Dollar all remain near recent lows versus the greenback. Until virus progress shows concrete gains, I expect regional Asian currency underperformance to continue.

Oil markets tread water nervously

Oil markets had a relatively quiet session overnight as the schizophrenic tail-chasing of previous sessions turned to something approaching patience and normality overnight. Brent crude fell 0.50% t0 $75.50 a barrel, while WTI eased by 0.70% to $74.15 a barrel. Both contracts have risen by 10 cents a barrel in directionless trading in Asia.

Both Brent and WTI probed the downside overnight before recovering much of those losses. As such, Brent crude appears to have interim support at $74.00 a barrel, while WTI's immediate support now lies around $73.00 a barrel.

In the bigger picture, Brent crudes key longer-term levels remain $73.00 and $78.00 a barrel, while WTI's are $71.00 and $77.00 a barrel. Although the US CPI data will be of passing interest to oil markets this evening, investors are really waiting on the Saudi Arabia and UAE dispute within the OPEC+ grouping to resolve itself.

The longer the stand-off continues without a clear resolution, the greater the chances are that we could see another meaningful corrective fall in oil prices, as fears over OPEC+ discipline rise. Another factor weighing on sentiment is Asia's Covid-19 situation and the rising cases in the Northern hemisphere. China's trade data has alleviated but not eliminated consumption concerns.

Gold awaits US CPI

Gold spiked lower to $1791.50 an ounce overnight but held support ahead of its 100-day moving average (DMA) at $1791.00. It quickly reversed to finish the day just 0.13% lower at $1806.00 an ounce, marking another non-descript day of range trading. Some US Dollar weakness has seen gold drift higher to $1809.00 in Asia.

Gold remains locked in a relatively narrow $1790.00 to $1820.00 an ounce range, bounded by the 100-DMA below and the 200-DMA above at $1827.50 an ounce. With gold a purely US Dollar directional play at the moment from a short-term perspective, I expect gold to trade sideways with currency markets until the US CPI data this evening.

A significant upside surprise by the US Core CPI could put short-term downward pressure on gold, especially if US bond yields and the US Dollar climb. However, losses should be limited to support from the $1750.00 to $1755.00 an ounce region. A daily close above $1830.00 an ounce will signal that the next leg of gold's recovery has resumed.