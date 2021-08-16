One must search hard for reasons to be cheery in Asia today. Indeed, that is how financial markets are feeling. On Friday, the University of Michigan US Consumer Confidence retreated sharply, falling to 70.2, well below expectations of 81.2. That was enough to send US bond yields sharply lower, particularly at the long end. It also torpedoed the US Dollar, and it was enough to dampen Wall Street's forever FOMO animal spirits, leaving stocks nearly unchanged.

Oil also fell as delta-variant fears on future growth persisted, helped along by waning US consumer confidence. Gold looked like the only winner. Having dissolved into a purely inverse US Dollar play of late, the US Dollars loss became gold's win as it rose sharply on Friday. One might be better of just trading the dollar index these days as gold seems to have no mind of its own.

Japan posted better than expected GDP this morning, but that data has been swept aside by Covid-19 fears. Japan's daily caseload is now exceeding 20,000, raising fears of more robust measures to curb the outbreak than the paper-thin ones seen so far. On another virus note, Australia's virus situation goes from bad to worse with a strict state-wide lockdown now in force over New South Wales, Melbourne's restrictions extended two weeks, and Darwin also entering restrictions today, joining Canberra from late last week. With risk sentiment thin on the ground in Asia, both the Australian and New Zealand Dollars are suffering today.

China's data dump has added to Asia's gloom. Fixed Asset Investment at 10.30%, Industrial Productions at 6.40%, and Retail Sales at 8.50%, all missed forecasts by quite a large margin. Additionally, Unemployment crept higher to 5.10%. The July data has been adversely affected by the massive flooding in China over that period, plus the movement restrictions internally and at key export ports, to curb the stubborn appearance of the delta variant, albeit in small numbers.

The latter is weighing on investor's nerves now, especially when one looks at the evolution of outbreaks in the region from Australia to Singapore to Japan and everywhere in between. If anyone can break the trend, it is China. But widespread outbreaks and restrictions would be a game-changer for the Asia recovery, and one could argue, the global one as well when one considers the implications to supply chains.

Japan releases Industrial Production for June later today, but it is likely to be subsumed like the GDP data in virus concerns. India's July WPI for food, fuel and manufacturing will be much the same; any stagflationary noise drowned out with the RBI's eyes set on assisting the domestic recovery.

India's markets may well be the only ones to be positive today, as the Prime Minister announced a 100 trillion rupee (1.35 trillion) national infrastructure plan on Monday. Take that, America. When announced in recent times, programs of this type and scope seem to play well with local markets, at least initially. Although PM Modi announced no details, the headline number should be a call to action for India equities and shake off any Afghanistan nerves.

Australia's RBA minutes and Employment, which is released on Thursday, will garner more attention than usual, given the lucky country's virus situation. A low ball employment number could sink an under-pressure Australian Dollar, especially if we are still in a risk aversion funk on Thursday. In contrast, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will commence rate hikes at this Wednesday's policy meeting. The question is, will it be 0.25% or 0.50%? And how many more hikes will be signalled, and how quickly? The street has 0.25% and three hikes in total this year pencilled in, but I do not believe it is fully priced into the currency by any means. The New Zealand Dollar has suffered as a G-10 risk sentiment barometer along with AUD/USD, and thus we could be in for some upside fireworks on Wednesday.

Similarly, given the series of recent underwhelming data releases, China's one and five-year Loan Prime Rate decisions on Friday will have the market on edge. Given we have just had a recent bank RRR cut, I do not believe the LPR's will be cut on Friday, especially given that weather has had an outsized impact on the soft data for July. I won't completely rule it out, although one could interpret it two ways. LPR cuts equal higher equities, economics 101. Or you could argue that China is now officially nervous about growth, so we should all be to; so, sell equities. I won't second guess; I mean forecast the market reaction. I will leave that to the FOMO herd to decide. Pasture, or cliff Madam?

Asian equities sink of soft China data and virus nerves

Asian equity markets are predominantly in the red today what the exception of China's mainland. Despite softer tier-1 data releases this morning, as virus restrictions and weather events made their presence felt, the Shanghai Composite has risen 0.44%, while the CSI 300 has increased by 0.25%. Given that Hong Kong is 0.70% lower, I suspect China's "national team" has been in "smoothing."

On Friday, Wall Street finished barely higher after disappointing US consumer confidence data crushed animal spirits amid worries of "peak recovery." That left the S&P 500 just 0.16% higher, while the Nasdaq and Dow Jones rose just 0.04%. Futures on all three indexes have fallen by between 0.15% and 0.30% today after the China data deepened the gloom.

China aside, Asia is a sea of red, although South Korea is closed for a national holiday today. Extended restrictions and 20,000 Covid-19 cases per day have finally worn out the ever-optimistic retail herd in Japan. China's data delivered the final blow, and the Nikkei 225 has sunk by 1.70%. Worries over China's growth see Taipei falling 1.05%, with Singapore 0.35% lower and Kuala Lumpur down 0.60%. Jakarta has fallen by 1.0%, with Bangkok down 0.25%. Australia's ASX 200 and All Ordinaries have eased by 0.25%.

European markets will pay attention to US and China growth concerns and likely open slightly lower, especially as Europe's data calendar is almost empty today. US equities made steady gains last week despite the noise, and I expect zero impact from Afghanistan on markets when Wall Street opens. As such, any fall by US stocks is likely to be temporary, and one should continue respecting "buy the dip."

The US Dollar tumbles on weak consumer confidence

ON Friday, weak US consumer confidence data flowed through bond markets, sending long-dated yields lower and pulling the rug from under the US Dollar's feet. The dollar index plunged by 0.51% to 92.52, climbing just a few points to 92.55 in Asia. With the edge being taken off the recent taper talk post-data, investors rushed to cut long US Dollar positions into the weekend.

If nothing else, it emphasises just how vital the trajectory of US rates is to the US dollar's direction at the moment. How much legs the greenback's sell-off will have is hard to determine right now, and we may get more answers from the FOMC Minutes later this week, notably the discussion amongst members over the timing, or not, of QE tapering. In the shorter term, the US Dollar looks vulnerable to further losses with no real chart support until 91.80. Short of a rapid escalation in global risk aversion, rallies towards 93.00 are likely to meet firm resistance.

EUR/USD leapt by 0.56% to 1.1795 on Friday, where it remains in Asia. Initial resistance is at 1.1805, followed by 1.1850 with support at 1.1730. GBP/USD rose 0.44% to 1.3870 before fading to 1.3848 in Asia. Sterling has resistance at 1.3900, 1.3950 and then 1.4000, with support near 1.3800 and 1.3780, the 200-day moving average. (DMA) USD/JPY, as a pure US/Japan yield play, flopped 0.75% to 109.60 as US yields tracked lower. It has retreated another 20 points to 109.40 in Asia as risk sentiment rises after China data and nerves about Japan's virus situation. USD/JPY closed below the 100 DMA at 109.70 on Friday, which becomes resistance. If US yields stay soft, USD/JPY could potentially retest 109.00, stopping out much of the speculative long-positioning of the previous week. The Yen may also receive some haven flows this week, like the Swiss Franc.

AUD/USD and NZD/USD both rallied on Friday but have given back much of those gains today, as risk sentiment in Asia sharply deteriorates after the softer China data releases. AUD/USD has fallen by 0.45% to 0.7338, as Australia's virus lockdowns increase as well. AUD/USD has failed at last week’s breakout of the rising wedge at 0.7375, which is now resistance. The double bottom at 0.7315 is initial support, and failure could trigger another 100 points of losses to around 0.7200 to meet the wedge breakout target. NZD/USD should find more support on dips as the RBNZ is expected to hike rates this week. In the present climate, though, it will struggle to make consistent gains either. NZD/USD should trade in a 0.7000 to 0.7075 range to start the week. However, failure 0f 0.6990 could trigger a sell-off targeting 0.6900.

Asian regional currencies fell versus the US Dollar on Friday, with investors preferring to express US weakness via G-10 currencies. Asia's ongoing virus concerns will dampen any positive response to better Q2 data, and until it resolves, Asian currencies will remain a sell on rallies. The Malaysian Ringgit looks particularly vulnerable as Malaysia's political crisis also deepens and oil prices remain soft. Conversely, the Indian Rupee could outperform later today after PM Modi's weekend infrastructure package announcement.

Oil prices tumble on US/China data

Oil prices tumbled on Friday after weaker consumer confidence data, tracing another leg lower in Asia after China's data rose by far less than expected, triggering fears that its recovery is slowing. Virus fears also appear to be weighing on Asian sentiment in general, with markets casting a wary eye towards the evolution of the situation in China, particularly partial port closures.

On Friday, Brent crude fell by 1.30% to $70.20 a barrel, losing another 0.65% to $69.75 today in Asia. WTI sell by 1.40% to $67.95 a barrel on Friday, losing another 0.50% to $67.60 in Asia. Both contracts, in an ominous technical development, closed below their respective 100-DMAs on Friday.

Brent crude has resistance at $70.40 and then $72.00 a barrel, with support at $69.00 and then $67.50 a barrel. WTI has resistance at $68.25, $69.25, and then $70.00 a barrel. Support lies at $66.50 and then $65.00 a barrel. With financial markets now clearly more concerned about global growth and the global recovery this week than last week, oil's downside remains the more vulnerable.

Gold rises on a weaker US Dollar

Weak US consumer confidence on Friday sent US yields sharply lower, feeding through to a bout of concerted US Dollar weakness. That was enough to lift gold sharply higher, rallying by 1.55% to $1780.00 an ounce. I must admit that the power of the gold rally caught me by surprise, but the price action itself contains warnings. Gold continues to trade inversely to the US Dollar, and readers should be under no illusion that a gold position is merely a US Dollar position right now.

Forget all the inflation hedging, haven nonsense. The fact that gold rallied nearly $40 as US yields FELL should dispel that nonsense. The speed of the rally over the past few sessions has more than a few hinting of tail-chasing FOMO investors who got stopped out, either on the 6th or 9th of August, desperately piling back in. That trading style works on equities but is usually a path to heartbreak in other asset classes. (Except perhaps cryptos, if you consider them an "asset")

Gold's direction will depend entirely on the US dollar direction this week, which admittedly looks weaker. That should support gold, although it has fallen slightly to $1774.50 an ounce in Asian trading, no post-Afghanistan haven buying there then, please re-read the above paragraph. Gold has initial support at $1750.00 an ounce, some distance away. However, if the US Dollar stays a week, gold should find plenty of FOMO sheep on any dip to $1760.00 an ounce. Resistance is at $1782.50 an ounce, followed by $1800.00, and then the 100-DMA at $1805.50 an ounce.