Share:

EU mid-market update: China cuts rates, Russia emergency rate hike and Japan verbal intervention gives traders some grip in a typically quiet Aug.

Notes/Observations

- China cut rates (MLF, 7-day RRR, Overnight SLF, 7-day SLF and 1-month SLF), amid weak July retail sales and industrial production that missed estimates. Stats Bureau to stop reporting youth unemployment rate.

- UK job data saw higher unemployment and wages, pushing gilts higher and choppy trade for the sterling. Avg Weekly Earnings increase seen to be partially linked to public sector pay deal and one-off bonus for over a million staff.

- Russia held an emergency rate decision (announced yesterday) and hiked 1-Week Auction Rate by 350bps to 12.0% to boost ruble strength, citing the depreciating currency as causing extra inflation pressures

- US retailers to report this week, starting with Home Depot in US pre-market today.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng under-performing at -1.3%. EU indices are lower -0.6% to -1.1%. US futures are -0.3% to -0.4%. Gold -0.3%, DXY -0.1%; Commodity: Brent -0.1%, WTI -0.2%, TTF +5.9%; Crypto: BTC 0.0%, ETH -0.3%.

Asia

- Japan Q2 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 1.5% v 0.7%e; GDP Annualized Q/Q: 6.0% v 2.9%e.

- RBA Aug Minutes saw a 'credible path' back to inflation target with cash rates at current 4.10%.

- Australia Q2 Wage Price Index Q/Q: 0.8% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 3.6% v 3.7%e.

- China 1-Year Medium Term Lending Facility (MLF) Monthly Setting cuts rate by 15bps to 2.50%.

- China July Industrial Production Y/Y: 3.7% v 4.3%e.

- China July Retail Sales Y/Y: 2.5% v 4.2%e.

- China July YTD Fixed Urban Assets Y/Y: 3.4% v 3.7%e.

- China July Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.3% v 5.2%e.

- China National Stats Bureau: To stop publishing data for youth jobless rate from August.

- China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS): Foundation for economic recovery needs to be strengthened- Japan Fin Min Suzuki reiterated govt stance that excessive FX moves were not desirable; watching FX trend with high sense of urgency.

Americas

- Treasury Sec Yellen noted that the China economic slowdown would have its biggest impact in Asia; Spillovers from China are a risk factor for the US.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.63% at 456.96, FTSE -1.18% at 7,418.78, DAX -0.67% at 15,797.65, CAC-40 -0.86% at 7,285.54, IBEX-35 -0.73% at 9,360.69, FTSE MIB closed, SMI -1.07% at 10,990.90, S&P 500 Futures -0.43%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open mixed but slipped into the red in the first hours of the session; Greece, Italy and Poland closed for holiday; among sectors trending higher are consumer discretionary and technology; sectors trending lower include real estate and communication services; retail subsector supported following trading update by Marks & Spencer, and Kantar showing UK grocery inflation slowed substantially; Bunzl discloses a series of acquisitions over the last months; focus on upcoming US retail sales data later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming Americas session include Home Depot, Cardinal Health and H&R Block.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Marks & Spencer [MKS.UK] +8.5% (Q1 trading update, sees significant improvement), Pandora [PNDORA.DK] +1.5% (Q2 results, raises FY23 guidance), Straumann Holding [STMN.CH] -5.0% (earnings; Chairman to step down).

- Financials: 888 Holdings [888.UK] -4.0% (H1 results, positive outlook), Legal & General [LGEN.UK] -3.5% (H1 results, affirms targets).

- Healthcare: Basilea [BSLN.CH] +7.5% (H1 results, raises FY23 guidance).

- Industrials: Dfds [DFDS.DK] -2.0% (Q2 and July results, raises FY23 guidance).

- Telecom: TKH Group [TK.NL] -10.0% (H1 results, guides FY23).

- Materials: Covestro [1COV.DE] +1.0% (new Adnoc bid).

Speakers

- German ZEW Economists commented that survey remained in negative territory but showed slight improvement. Anticipated a slight uptick in the economic situation by year-end. US economic outlook had increased and contributed to an improves expectations survey for Germany.

- UK Kantar 12 week grocery market share and sales data saw UK grocery price inflation rose by 12.7% y/y in the four weeks to Aug 6th v 14.9% prior. Reading was the 5th consecutive decline and largest monthly drop since 2008.

- Russia Central Bank (CBR) raised its Key 1-Week Auction Rate by 350bps to 12.00% following an emergency meeting. Statement noted it would make further decisions based upon CPI trends. Noted that the pass-through of RUB currency depreciation to prices was gaining momentum and that inflationary expectations were on the rise. Steady growth in domestic demand surpassing capacity to expand output amplifies underlying inflationary pressure. It saw inflation back at target in 2024.

- Japan top FX diplomat Kanda reiterated govt stance that would take appropriate step against excessive FX movements. Watching FX markets with high sense of urgency.

- China govt said to be considering cutting the stamp duty to help revive the equity market (*Note: would be the 1st time since 2008).

- China PBoC cuts the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) rates by 10bps for Overnight, 7-Day and 1-Month maturities [**Note: 2nd cut this summer].

Currencies/fixed income

- FX markets saw a wide range of forces vying for price action with rate cut, rate hikes, FX intervention and verbal manipulation.

- Hotter UK wage data aided the GBP currency as money markets were now currently fully pricing a 25bps BOE rate hike at the Sept MPC meeting.

- Concerns over wage inflation and 2nd round effects pushed up European bond yields and provided the EUR currency with some tail winds.

- Japanese officials stepped up its verbal intervention as the USD/JPY pair stayed above the 145 level in the session.

- The continued spat of weak Chinese data saw the PBoC enact rate cuts in various instruments to help spur demand.

- Russia Central Bank continued its tightening following an emergency meeting to combat RUB currency weakness with a 350bps hike to its Key 1-Week Auction Rate.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden July PES Unemployment Rate: % v 2.9% prior.

- (UK) July Jobless Claims Change: +29.0K v +16.2K prior; Claimant Count Rate: 4.0% v 3.9% prior.

- (UK) Jun Average Weekly Earnings 3M/Y: 8.2% v 7.4%e; Weekly Earnings (ex-bonus) 3M/Y: 7.8% v 7.4%e.

- (UK) Jun ILO Unemployment Rate: 4.2% v 4.0%e; Employment Change 3M/3M: -66K v +90Ke.

- (UK) Q2 Preliminary Output Per Hour Y/Y: +0.1% v -0.6% prior.

- (SE) Sweden July CPI M/M:0.0 % v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 9.3% v 9.3%e; CPI Level: 405.67 v 405.89e.

- (SE) Sweden July CPIF M/M: -0.2% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 6.4% v 6.5%e.

- (SE) Sweden July CPIF (ex-energy) M/M:0.4 % v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 8.0% v 8.0%e.

- (NO) Norway July Trade Balance (NOK): 61.3B v 44.1B prior.

- (DK) Denmark Q2 GDP Indicator Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.3% prior.

- (DK) Denmark July PPI M/M: -0.6% v +0.1% prior; Y/Y: -4.3% v -2.3% prior.

- (CH) Swiss July Producer & Import Prices M/M: -0.1% v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: -0.6% v -0.6% prior.

- (RU) Russia Central Bank (CBR) Emergency Meeting raised its Key 1-Week Auction Rate by 350bps to 12.00%.

- (TR) Turkey July Central Govt Budget Balance (TRY): +48.6B v -219.6B prior.

- (DE) Germany Aug ZEW Current Situation Survey: -71.3 v -63.0e; Expectations Survey: -12.3 v -14.9e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Aug ZEW Expectations Survey: -5.5 v -12.2 prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR6.0T vs. IDR6.0T indicated in Islamic bill and bonds (Sukuk).

- (UK) DMO sold £2.5B in 1.125% Jan 2039 Gilts; Avg Yield: 3.786% v 3.780% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.51x v 2.58x prior; Tail: 0.8bps v 0.2bps prior.

Looking ahead

- (NG) Nigeria CPI July Y/Y: 23.5%e v 22.8% prior.

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa Q2 Unemployment Rate: 32.8%e v 32.9% prior.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €5.5B in 3.10% Sept 2025 Schatz.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR3.9B in 2031, 2035 and 2053 bonds.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jun Trade Balance: No est v €4.5B prior.

- 06:00 (FI) Finland to sell combined €2.0B in 6-month and 9-month bills.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed).

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Aug Empire Manufacturing: -0.7e v +1.1 prior.

- 08:30 (US) July Advance Retail Sales M/M: 0.4%e v 0.2% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto) M/M: 0.4%e v 0.2% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto/gas): 0.4%e v 0.3% prior; Retail Sales (control group): 0.5%e v 0.6% prior.

- 08:30 (US) July Import Price Index M/M: 0.2%e v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: -4.5%e v -6.1% prior; Import Price Index (ex-petroleum) M/M: -0.2%e v -0.3% prior.

- 08:30 (US) July Export Price Index M/M: +0.2%e v -0.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v -12.0% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada July CPI M/M: 0.3%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 3.0%e v 2.8% prior; CPI Core-Trim Y/Y: 3.6%e v 3.7% prior; CPI Core- Median Y/Y: 3.7%e v 3.9% prior; Consumer Price Index: 157.6e v 157.2 prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jun Manufacturing Sales M/M: No est v 1.2% prior.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (CA) Canada July Existing Home Sales M/M: No est v 1.5% prior.

- 10:00 (US) Aug NAHB Housing Market Index: 56e v 56 prior.

- 10:00 (US) Jun Business Inventories: 0.1%e v 0.2% prior.

- 11:00 (PE) Peru Jun Unemployment Rate: 6.4%e v 6.8% prior.

- 11:00 (PE) Peru Jun Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) Y/Y: -0.7%e v -1.4% prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Jun Trade Balance: -$0.7Be v -$0.6B prior; Total Imports: $5.0Be v $5.4B prior.

- 11:00 (US) Fed’s Kashkari.

- 11:30 (IL) Israel July CPI M/M: 0.4%e v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 3.5%e v 4.2% prior.

- 12:00 (CO) Colombia Q2 GDP Q/Q: -0.1%e v +1.4% prior; Y/Y: 0.4%e v 3.0% prior.

- 12:00 (CO) Colombia Jun Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) Y/Y: 0.5%e v 0.7% prior.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina July National CPI M/M: 7.1%e v 6.0% prior; Y/Y: 115.0%e v 115.6% prior.

- 16:00 (US) Jun Net Long-term TIC Flows: No est v $25.8B prior; Total Net TIC Flows: No est v -$167.6B prior.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 20:30 (AU) Australia July Westpac Leading Index M/M: No est v 0.1% prior.

- 21:30 (CN) China July New Home Prices M/M: No est v -0.1% prior.

- 21:30 (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) to sell KRW1.7T in 3-year Bonds.

- 22:00 (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.50%.

- 23:00 (NZ) New Zealand July Non-Resident Bond Holdings: No est v 63.8% prior.

- 23:00 (NZ) RBNZ Gov Orr post rate decision press conference.