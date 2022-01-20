Global developments
US bond yields have been the key driver of global risk sentiment off late. Yields on US treasuries have retreated 4-5bps across the curve. The yield on the 10y has retraced to 1.85%. This has caused the Dollar to weaken overnight. Euro GBP and AUD have bounced back about 40pips from yesterday's lows. US equities though continued to correct with S&P500 losing another 1%. Brent continues to hold close to seven-year highs at USD 88 per barrel. Gold has surged to USD 1840 per ounce despite a rise in US short-term real rates. The German 10y bund yield had momentarily flipped into positive territory for the first time since May 2019. The amount of negative-yielding global debt has halved to USD 9.1tn from levels at the peak of the pandemic crisis. UK December CPI came in higher than expected at 5.4% yoy ( exp 5.2%). This too fuelled the upmove in Sterling. It was the highest print in 30 years.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty corrected 1% to end at 17938. A rise in US yields weighed on risk sentiment. Despite weak cues from US equities overnight, Asian equities are trading positive.
Bonds and rates
Domestic bonds had opened weaker but for the second straight session, they saw an intraday reversal. The yield on the old 10y benchmark which had spiked to 6.65% ended at 6.60%. US yields have cooled off a bit and that should aid sentiment in domestic bond markets today. The T-bill cutoffs came in about 10bps higher compared to the last auction with 1y at 4.48%. 3y and 5y OIS ended 4bps lower at 5.34% and 5.66% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee opened weak around 74.70 yesterday but saw some respite later in the session on Dollar selling by corporates and Dollar selling pertaining to a foreign currency bond issuance by a PSU. Offshore-related selling too was heard as US yields cooled off. Rupee closed almost at the strongest point of the session at 74.43. 1y forward yield ended at 4.74%. PSU bank baying has been keeping the forwards elevated. 3m ATMF implied vols ended flat at 4.65%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 74.80 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.80 - 73.90 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
