China surprised by cutting its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) rates by 15bp to 2.50% today to give a jolt to its economy but Chinese equities remain under pressure, the Chinese yuan fell to the lowest levels against the US dollar since last November, and crude oil stagnates around the $82.50pb.
Elsewhere, Argentina devaluated its currency by 18% to 350 per dollar, the dollar ruble traded past the 100 mark for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine and the Indian rupee traded near record, as well. All that helped the US dollar index shortly trade above its 200-DMA yesterday, a day before the release of the FOMC minutes.
Today, investors will focus on the US Empire manufacturing index and the retail sales data, and earnings from Home Depot will also hit the wire.
The S&P500 recovered yesterday, as Nasdaq 100 advanced more than 1% with technology stocks leading the rebound. Nvidia was one of the best performers with a 7% jump after a Morgan Stanley analyst reiterated his $500 per share price target yesterday. But Tesla didn’t benefit from the tech rally of yesterday and closed the session below $240 per share after cutting its car prices in China, yet again.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0900 ahead of US data
EUR/USD trades in a tight channel above 1.0900 as trading conditions remain thin on Assumption Day holiday in Europe. In the second half of the day, July Retail Sales data from the US could influence the USD's valuation and trigger the next directional action in the pair.
GBP/USD clings to small gains near 1.2700 after UK jobs data
GBP/USD trades modestly higher on the day at around 1.2700 in the European session. The data from the UK showed that the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.2% in three months through June but Pound Sterling managed to hold its ground amid strong wage inflation readings.
Gold stays dangerously close to $1,900 ahead of US data
Gold price stays on the back foot and trades dangerously close to $1,900 following disappointing data releases from China on Tuesday. Ahead of the US Retail Sales data, the 10-year US T-bond yield holds above 4.2%, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
LRC recaptures 50% of lost investors as Loopring price bounces back from critical support level
Loopring price was saved from observing considerable losses earlier this month as the crypto market’volatility slowed down. The altcoin bounced back from a crucial support level as it also continues to bring back the investors it lost about two months ago.
US July Retail Sales Preview: Consumer robustness expected to remain
The United States Census Bureau will publish the country’s Retail Sales report on Tuesday, which is expected to show that the headline Retail Sales number will rise for the third straight month in July.