Asia market update: RBA Minutes no surprises; China authorities talk up economic measures – without specifics; US investment curbs on China announcement in Aug; Evergrande reports at last; US retail sales tonight.
General trend
- RBA Minutes were largely ignored by the markets with Aussie CPI due next week (Wed Jul 26). One interesting comment was concern around the inverted yield curve. AU 3-yr yields -2bps.
- Australia Treasurer Chalmers perhaps dropped a hint as to what to expect for CPI – “Expects inflation to moderate in the next data”.
- In China as markets wait to see if the government steps up stimulus to promote spending, China Securities Daily and others suggest that the RRR will indeed be cut in H2.
- China State Planner (NDRC) produced a raft of potential economic revitalization steps, including support for households, although no monetary figures or details specified.
- The US confirms that it aims to propose China investment curbs by end-August, focusing on AI, chips and quantum sectors.
- China’s Evergrande at last reported H1 FY22 results, with the group falling further into negative equity exposing a raft of deep debt-related problems. Total liabilities stood at CNY2.44T as at Dec. 31 v CNY2.58T y/y. Shares to remain halted until further notice.
- HK Mainland property index drops >4% and Hang Seng -2.0%, as recent CN data and losses from Evergrande in focus.
- China PBOC continues to keep a ceiling on USD/CNH, by setting a strong Yuan by 200-300 pips stronger than both estimates and the market.
- Only the Nikkei 225 index could eke out small gains in Asia today, while US equity FUTs are slightly down in Asia.
- USD slightly down today at ~99.5 on the DXY, with the Euro moving marginally higher to a > 1 year high of 112.30.
- Commodities and community currencies NZD & AUD stronger today.
Looking ahead (Asian time zone)
- Tue night US retail sales.
- Wed NZ inflation + UK CPI.
- Wed night US building permits.
- Thu Australia employment +Japan Balance of Trade + Taiwan Semi Q2.
- Thu night US initial jobless claims.
- Fri Japan CPI.
Holidays in Asia this week
Wed 19 Indonesia, Malaysia.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,300.
- Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) July minutes: discussed two policy options at July meeting - the case for an unchanged rate was stronger than for a 25bps hike.
- Australia Treasurer Chalmers: Inflation is moderating in Australia in welcome ways; China's slowdown is cause for concern for Australia.
- Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 72.6 v 73.3 prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,206.
- Hang Seng opens -0.5% at 19, 324.
- Analysts expect Hong Kong banks to raise their prime rates by at least 12.5bps next week; cites the expected rate hike by the US Fed at its Jul meeting - SCMP.
- Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) lent out HK$3.9B from discount window on Mon [largest amount since 2021] – update.
- China State Planner (NDRC): Approved 91 Fixed-Asset Investment projects worth total CNY701.1B in H1.
- China said to publish measures to support household consumption.
- China likely to cut RRR in Q3 to boost economy - China Securities Journal front page article.
- Follow Up: US aims to propose China investments by end-August; confirms the outbound investment curbs are focused on AI, chips and quantum sectors.
- China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) issues sector breakdown of Q2 GDP: Property -1.2% y/y.
- Evergrande (3333.HK) Reports delayed H1 FY22 (CNY) Net -48.8B* v +14.4B y/y, Rev 89.3B v 154.1B y/y (1st reported results since early 2021); shares to remain halted until further notice.
- WSJ comments on Pan Gongsheng; notes the official had been preparing for retirement before China President Xi selected him to become the PBOC Party Secretary.
- US Climate Change Envoy John Kerry meets China top diplomat Wang Yi: Our hope is now that this could be the beginning of new cooperation to solve the differences between us.
- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1453 v 7.1326 prior (strongest fix since Jun 19).
- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY15B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY13B v net injects CNY31B prior [4th straight net liquidity injection].
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens +0.2% at 32,457.
- Japan May Tertiary Industry Index M/M: 1.2% v 0.4%e.
- China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM): Held meeting with various Japan companies [Toyota, Panasonic, Mizuho Financial] on Mon (Jul 17th) – to discuss China operations of the companies.
- Japan Economy Min Nishimura: Plan to announces methane emissions measures.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
South Korea
- Kospi opens +0.2% at 2,624.
- South Korea Pres Yoon: New nuclear consultative group meeting with US will be a starting point to build a strong, effective deterrence against North Kore.
Other Asia
- Taiwan’s ruling DPP party presidential candidate Lai plans to visit US as a part of his trip to Paraguay in Aug; China firmly opposes the visit - press (update).
- HP Inc to move certain PC production to Thailand, Vietnam and Mexico.
North America
- US July empire manufacturing: +1.1 V -3.5E; New Orders: +3.3 v +3.1 prior ; Prices Paid: 16.7 v 22.0 prior (lowest since Aug 2020).
Europe
- (RU) Russia govt spokesperson Peskov: For now black sea grain deal is halted; to return immediately to grain deal once Russian conditions are met.
- ECB's Nagel (Germany): Reiterates that a hard landing is unlikely; Expect 25 basis point hike in July.
- ECB's Visco (Italy): Reiterates underlying inflation is stubborn; underlying inflation is more complicated.
~51% of UK citizens said they would rejoin the EU [support exceeds 50% for the first time] - YouGov poll [update].
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225 +0.1%; ASX 200 -0.3%; Hang Seng -2.0%; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi -0.7%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax flat; FTSE100 -0.4%.
- EUR 1.1234-1.1260 ; JPY 138.31-138.93 ; AUD 0.6807-0.6837 ; NZD 0.6319-0.6345.
- Gold +0.4% at $1,964/oz; Crude Oil +0.3% at $74.34/brl; Copper +0.2% at $3.8498/lb.
