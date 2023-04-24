Share:

The weeks starts with escalating political tensions after the Chinese Ambassador in France Lu Shaye said that ex-Soviet states, like Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, don’t have sovereign status as independent nations. Not helping: the US asked South Korea to prevent Samsung and SK Hynix not to fill any market gap in China if Beijing bans Micron chips.

As a result, the US dollar and the US treasuries are up on Monday, gold and crude is down, and equities under pressure.

Keep also in mind that the mixed economic data, growing recession odds, the tightening Federal Reserve (Fed) and the idea that stocks are certainly overvalued in the current environment could be interesting for bears to act.

Around 35% of the S&P500 companies are due to report earnings this week, including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook, GM, Boeing, Exxon Mobil and Chevron.