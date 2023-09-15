Share:

Asia-Pacific markets are turning surprisingly bubbly, buoyed by a series of economic data releases from China for August that primarily surpassed market expectations. China's August figures revealed that retail sales and factory output exceeded forecasts, painting a positive economic picture.

There's a growing sense of optimism among a cohort of investors who believe that Beijing's recent initiatives to stimulate the economy and stabilize financial markets are showing signs of success, following the sharp sell-off in August that witnessed record foreign fund outflows from onshore China stocks.

However, it's essential to exercise caution, as it's still early in this process, and a single month of positive data isn't sufficient to confirm a sustained path to recovery. There have been indications that the initial surge in spending activity seen earlier this year is starting to taper off, and the persisting challenges in the real estate sector remain a significant hurdle to overcome. Monitoring the situation and its long-term trends will be crucial in gauging the full extent of the recovery.

On the currency front, after reaching a new high last week, USDCNH has recently dropped below 7.30 due to a series of policy responses. One notable indicator, the estimated counter-cyclical factor, hit a historical low of -1272 pips on Monday, September 11th, indicating a stronger-than-anticipated USDCNY fixing rate. Furthermore, front-end CNH funding costs experienced a significant increase on Wednesday, September 13th, hinting at a deliberate CNH liquidity tightening effort to alleviate depreciation pressure stemming from carry trades. The notable decrease in FX reserves, totalling USD 44 billion in August, can be attributed to both FX valuation effects and potential FX market operations,

In essence, this series of policy actions suggests an enhanced commitment by authorities to maintain stability in the foreign exchange market. However, it's important to note that the RMB's depreciation has primarily been driven by wide interest rate differentials between the US and China and sluggish economic growth in China. The RMB will likely continue to face pressure until at least one of these factors eases, but today’s upbeat data dump was a positive step on the recovery wagon.