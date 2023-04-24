Outlook. We have lifted our GDP forecast for 2023 to 6.2% from 5.5%. It mainly reflects that Q1 was stronger than expected and thus provides a higher base for the year. However, we see growth momentum moving lower from here but still stay above potential growth rest of 2023. Our estimate for 2024 is lowered to 5.0% from 5.2%.
We see pent-up demand in consumption, property and manufacturing investments. The recovery is still in its' early phase, though, where uncertainty and jitters over the sustainability is likely to remain. We expect the government will add more stimulus if needed to put the recovery on a firmer footing. It is crucial for the leadership that youth unemployment comes down from the close to 20% current rate.
China today
Growth. PMI’s were mixed in March but overall still in line with recovery. Stronger employment supports consumers and the housing market.
Inflation. Inflation is still low with CPI ex food at 0.3% y/y and PPI at 2.5% y/y.
Monetary policy. The RRR rate was cut again in March. Rates likely to be cut soon as well.
CNY. USD/CNY has been stable but we look for upside based on overall USD strength.
Stock markets. Stocks have been mixed lately with no clear direction. We see more upside once the recovery starts to lift profit growth.
