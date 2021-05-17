China’s “first-in-first-out” pattern of the COVID-19 pandemic led to many abnormalities in its Balance of Payments (BoP)

Amid the unprecedented economic blow and dim outlook of the global economy caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chinese economy seems to be firing on all cylinders after fully controlling the pandemic since May 2020. It has achieved complete V-shape recovery in Q4 2020, becoming the only positive growth country in 2020 among the main economies in the world. (Figure 1 and 2).

Due to the "first-in-first-out" pattern of the Covid-19 pandemic in China, a number of extraordinary phenomena took place in the country’s Balance of Payments and external sector in 2020. Chief among these abnormalities include: (i) extraordinarily strong momentum in exports after China fully controlled the Covid-19; (Figure 3) (ii) high current account surplus due to a strong trade balance and a significant shrink of service trade deficit due to limited outbound tourism; (Figure 4) (iii) staggeringly high FDI inflows, which surpassed the US to be No.1 in the world in 2020, (Figure 5) and (iv) accelerating foreign investment inflows from USD 147.4 billion in 2019 to USD 254.7 billion (a 72.8% increase), due to the historical high-interest rate differentials with advanced economies. (Figure 6).

When and how all of these BoP abnormalities could be normalized hinge on the course of global economic recovery and the tapering steps of monetary policy normalization by advanced economies' central banks. However, we do not anticipate a complete global economic and policy normalization this year. That means China could still take advantage of its external sector in the short term. Looking ahead, what we really concerned about is to what extent this kind of BoP normalization could drag on China's growth in the future.

Under this circumstance, it is important to understand what was going on in the past year’s BoP abnormalities and to predict this year’s BoP items while investigating the sustainability of them. Given that the situation changed dramatically compared with last February when the pandemic just started in China, we have to re-set the key assumptions for predicting China’s Balance of Payments outlook for 2021.

