China’s “first-in-first-out” pattern of the COVID-19 pandemic led to many abnormalities in its Balance of Payments (BoP)
Amid the unprecedented economic blow and dim outlook of the global economy caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chinese economy seems to be firing on all cylinders after fully controlling the pandemic since May 2020. It has achieved complete V-shape recovery in Q4 2020, becoming the only positive growth country in 2020 among the main economies in the world. (Figure 1 and 2).
Due to the "first-in-first-out" pattern of the Covid-19 pandemic in China, a number of extraordinary phenomena took place in the country’s Balance of Payments and external sector in 2020. Chief among these abnormalities include: (i) extraordinarily strong momentum in exports after China fully controlled the Covid-19; (Figure 3) (ii) high current account surplus due to a strong trade balance and a significant shrink of service trade deficit due to limited outbound tourism; (Figure 4) (iii) staggeringly high FDI inflows, which surpassed the US to be No.1 in the world in 2020, (Figure 5) and (iv) accelerating foreign investment inflows from USD 147.4 billion in 2019 to USD 254.7 billion (a 72.8% increase), due to the historical high-interest rate differentials with advanced economies. (Figure 6).
When and how all of these BoP abnormalities could be normalized hinge on the course of global economic recovery and the tapering steps of monetary policy normalization by advanced economies' central banks. However, we do not anticipate a complete global economic and policy normalization this year. That means China could still take advantage of its external sector in the short term. Looking ahead, what we really concerned about is to what extent this kind of BoP normalization could drag on China's growth in the future.
Under this circumstance, it is important to understand what was going on in the past year’s BoP abnormalities and to predict this year’s BoP items while investigating the sustainability of them. Given that the situation changed dramatically compared with last February when the pandemic just started in China, we have to re-set the key assumptions for predicting China’s Balance of Payments outlook for 2021.
This document was prepared by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Research Department on behalf of itself and its affiliated companies (each a BBVA Group Company) for distribution in the United States and the rest of the world and is provided for information purposes only. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained herein refer to that specific date and are subject to changes without notice due to market fluctuations. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained in this document have been gathered or obtained from public sources believed to be correct by the Company concerning their accuracy, completeness, and/or correctness. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to acquire or dispose of an interest in securities.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.2150 as US Treasury yields fall
EUR/USD has advanced to around 1.2150 as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
BTC free fall pauses, ETH leads pack
Bitcoin price is witnessing a quick reversal after tagging the Feb 28 swing low at $43,021. Ethereum price surged roughly 9% after hitting $3,123, while the rest of the market follows suit.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.